10 R&B Songs That Make Amazing Wedding Songs For You & Bae

It goes without saying that every couple is different, which means every wedding you attend will be as unique as the couple in front of you, vowing to love one another until death do them part. But one thing that most weddings have in common? The first dance. Some couples will turn to R&B songs that make amazing wedding songs, while others will prefer country music, or even indie songs. There's nothing quite like watching two people in newly-wedded bliss hold each other close on the dance floor. But because it's such a special moment, picking just the right song might become a bit of a challenge.

Just remember: The choice is yours. You and your partner should be the ones making the final calls about every part of your special day — from the flowers to the cake to the music, it's all up to you and bae. In the months leading up to your wedding, you may find that deciding every part may feel overwhelming for you and your partner at times because there are just so many options. How can you decide?! Well, don't fret. I've compiled a list of 10 R&B songs, both classic and contemporary, to help you find the perfect song to enter the married world with. One less thing you need to worry about!

1"I Believe In You And Me" by Whitney Houston

whitneyhoustonVEVO on YouTube

I believe in you and me

I believe that we will be

In love eternally

As far as I can see

You will always be

The one for me

Oh yes you will

This Whitney Houston jam is a slow ballad and very classically romantic for a first dance with your honey.

2"No One" by Alicia Keys

aliciakeysVEVO on YouTube

I just want you close

Where you can stay forever

You can be sure

That it will only get better

You and me together

Through the days and nights

I don't worry 'cause

Everything's going to be alright

For a more contemporary feel, with all the passion and soul your love has, anything Alicia Keys is the perfect coming out song for you and bae.

3"Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe" by Barry White

untildawn91 on YouTube

How can I explain all the things I feel?

You've given me so much

Girl, you're so unreal

Still I keep loving you

More and more each time

Girl, what am I gonna do

Because you blow my mind

If you're looking for a more upbeat, yet still classic song, Barry White is your man.

4"Dangerously In Love" by Beyoncé

Beyoncé - Topic on YouTube

I am in love with you (I'm in love)

You set me free

I can't do this thing called life without you here with me

'Cause I'm dangerously in love with you (dangerously in love)

I'll never leave

Just, just keep lovin' me the way I love you lovin' me

Beyoncé kills it with the rawness and honesty on this one. You don't want to do life without your baby because you're oh-so-in-love and you want everyone to know it!

5"September" by Earth, Wind & Fire

EarthWindandFireVEVO on YouTube

My thoughts are with you

Holding hands with your heart to see you

Only blue talk and love

Remember how we knew love was here to stay

Now December found the love that we shared in September

Only blue talk and love

Remember the true love we share today

Even if you aren't getting married on the twenty-first night of September, your wedding day will forever be a special day — a day you'll hopefully look back on for the rest of your life!

6"Marry Me" by Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo on YouTube

How many girls in the world can make me feel like this?

Baby I don't ever plan to find out

The more I look, the more I find the reasons why

You’re the love of my life

This song does have a bit of a pre-wedding vibe, considering it's about him asking, "Will you marry me?" But aside from that, the lyrics are beyond beautiful. For a more upbeat, modern sound, this is your jam.

7"My Girl" by The Temptations

Island Music on YouTube

I don't need no money, fortune, or fame (ooh hey hey hey)

I've got all the riches baby, one man can claim (oh yes I do)

I guess you'd say

What can make me feel this way?

My girl (my girl, my girl)

Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl)

Ah, a true classic. It's a fun, pretty song, and everyone knows it. Your guests can sing and dance along with you and your boo when you open up the dance floor.

8"This Is Love" by Kelly Rowland

rbd93bad on YouTube

This is love

It's written on my face

It's the way I lean my body toward you

Even when I'm a hundred miles away

This is love

Like a diamond in the sand

It took so long to find you

I can't wait another day to say... this is love, oh

Another more contemporary sound, with that strong sense of R&B. You've found love, and this is what it is.

9"Endless Love" by Diana Ross & Lionel Richie

RETROVISOR on YouTube

You will always be

My endless love

Two hearts,

Two hearts that beat as one

Our lives have just begun

Forever (Oh)

I'll hold you close in my arms

I can't resist your charms

This emotional tune will leave no dry eye in the room!

10"Beyond" by Leon Bridges

LeonBridgesVEVO on YouTube

I wanna bring her 'round to meet ya

I think you'd like her kind demeanor

I know that Grandma would've loved her, like she was her own

She makes me feel home, oh

Do you think I'm being foolish if I don't rush in?

Love is one of those things that's feels scary and breathtakingly beautiful at the same time, and this track nails both of those feelings.

Whether you want your guests to feel every emotion you're feeling or you want to get lost in your first dance with your spouse, there's a song for every situation. It all comes down to what song you and bae want to hold dear to your hearts for the rest of your lives. Whatever song you choose will be your perfect song, because you chose it. Period.

Now go sign up for a dance class because that stuff is no joke.

