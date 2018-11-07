10 R&B Songs That Make Amazing Wedding Songs For You & Bae

It goes without saying that every couple is different, which means every wedding you attend will be as unique as the couple in front of you, vowing to love one another until death do them part. But one thing that most weddings have in common? The first dance. Some couples will turn to R&B songs that make amazing wedding songs, while others will prefer country music, or even indie songs. There's nothing quite like watching two people in newly-wedded bliss hold each other close on the dance floor. But because it's such a special moment, picking just the right song might become a bit of a challenge.

Just remember: The choice is yours. You and your partner should be the ones making the final calls about every part of your special day — from the flowers to the cake to the music, it's all up to you and bae. In the months leading up to your wedding, you may find that deciding every part may feel overwhelming for you and your partner at times because there are just so many options. How can you decide?! Well, don't fret. I've compiled a list of 10 R&B songs, both classic and contemporary, to help you find the perfect song to enter the married world with. One less thing you need to worry about!

1 "I Believe In You And Me" by Whitney Houston whitneyhoustonVEVO on YouTube I believe in you and me I believe that we will be In love eternally As far as I can see You will always be The one for me Oh yes you will This Whitney Houston jam is a slow ballad and very classically romantic for a first dance with your honey.

2 "No One" by Alicia Keys aliciakeysVEVO on YouTube I just want you close Where you can stay forever You can be sure That it will only get better You and me together Through the days and nights I don't worry 'cause Everything's going to be alright For a more contemporary feel, with all the passion and soul your love has, anything Alicia Keys is the perfect coming out song for you and bae.

3 "Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe" by Barry White untildawn91 on YouTube How can I explain all the things I feel? You've given me so much Girl, you're so unreal Still I keep loving you More and more each time Girl, what am I gonna do Because you blow my mind If you're looking for a more upbeat, yet still classic song, Barry White is your man.

4 "Dangerously In Love" by Beyoncé Beyoncé - Topic on YouTube I am in love with you (I'm in love) You set me free I can't do this thing called life without you here with me 'Cause I'm dangerously in love with you (dangerously in love) I'll never leave Just, just keep lovin' me the way I love you lovin' me Beyoncé kills it with the rawness and honesty on this one. You don't want to do life without your baby because you're oh-so-in-love and you want everyone to know it!

5 "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire EarthWindandFireVEVO on YouTube My thoughts are with you Holding hands with your heart to see you Only blue talk and love Remember how we knew love was here to stay Now December found the love that we shared in September Only blue talk and love Remember the true love we share today Even if you aren't getting married on the twenty-first night of September, your wedding day will forever be a special day — a day you'll hopefully look back on for the rest of your life!

6 "Marry Me" by Jason Derulo Jason Derulo on YouTube How many girls in the world can make me feel like this? Baby I don't ever plan to find out The more I look, the more I find the reasons why You’re the love of my life This song does have a bit of a pre-wedding vibe, considering it's about him asking, "Will you marry me?" But aside from that, the lyrics are beyond beautiful. For a more upbeat, modern sound, this is your jam.

7 "My Girl" by The Temptations Island Music on YouTube I don't need no money, fortune, or fame (ooh hey hey hey) I've got all the riches baby, one man can claim (oh yes I do) I guess you'd say What can make me feel this way? My girl (my girl, my girl) Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl) Ah, a true classic. It's a fun, pretty song, and everyone knows it. Your guests can sing and dance along with you and your boo when you open up the dance floor.

8 "This Is Love" by Kelly Rowland rbd93bad on YouTube This is love It's written on my face It's the way I lean my body toward you Even when I'm a hundred miles away This is love Like a diamond in the sand It took so long to find you I can't wait another day to say... this is love, oh Another more contemporary sound, with that strong sense of R&B. You've found love, and this is what it is.

9 "Endless Love" by Diana Ross & Lionel Richie RETROVISOR on YouTube You will always be My endless love Two hearts, Two hearts that beat as one Our lives have just begun Forever (Oh) I'll hold you close in my arms I can't resist your charms This emotional tune will leave no dry eye in the room!