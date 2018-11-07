10 R&B Songs That Make Amazing Wedding Songs For You & Bae
It goes without saying that every couple is different, which means every wedding you attend will be as unique as the couple in front of you, vowing to love one another until death do them part. But one thing that most weddings have in common? The first dance. Some couples will turn to R&B songs that make amazing wedding songs, while others will prefer country music, or even indie songs. There's nothing quite like watching two people in newly-wedded bliss hold each other close on the dance floor. But because it's such a special moment, picking just the right song might become a bit of a challenge.
Just remember: The choice is yours. You and your partner should be the ones making the final calls about every part of your special day — from the flowers to the cake to the music, it's all up to you and bae. In the months leading up to your wedding, you may find that deciding every part may feel overwhelming for you and your partner at times because there are just so many options. How can you decide?! Well, don't fret. I've compiled a list of 10 R&B songs, both classic and contemporary, to help you find the perfect song to enter the married world with. One less thing you need to worry about!
1"I Believe In You And Me" by Whitney Houston
I believe in you and me
I believe that we will be
In love eternally
As far as I can see
You will always be
The one for me
Oh yes you will
This Whitney Houston jam is a slow ballad and very classically romantic for a first dance with your honey.
2"No One" by Alicia Keys
I just want you close
Where you can stay forever
You can be sure
That it will only get better
You and me together
Through the days and nights
I don't worry 'cause
Everything's going to be alright
For a more contemporary feel, with all the passion and soul your love has, anything Alicia Keys is the perfect coming out song for you and bae.
3"Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe" by Barry White
How can I explain all the things I feel?
You've given me so much
Girl, you're so unreal
Still I keep loving you
More and more each time
Girl, what am I gonna do
Because you blow my mind
If you're looking for a more upbeat, yet still classic song, Barry White is your man.
4"Dangerously In Love" by Beyoncé
I am in love with you (I'm in love)
You set me free
I can't do this thing called life without you here with me
'Cause I'm dangerously in love with you (dangerously in love)
I'll never leave
Just, just keep lovin' me the way I love you lovin' me
Beyoncé kills it with the rawness and honesty on this one. You don't want to do life without your baby because you're oh-so-in-love and you want everyone to know it!
5"September" by Earth, Wind & Fire
My thoughts are with you
Holding hands with your heart to see you
Only blue talk and love
Remember how we knew love was here to stay
Now December found the love that we shared in September
Only blue talk and love
Remember the true love we share today
Even if you aren't getting married on the twenty-first night of September, your wedding day will forever be a special day — a day you'll hopefully look back on for the rest of your life!
6"Marry Me" by Jason Derulo
How many girls in the world can make me feel like this?
Baby I don't ever plan to find out
The more I look, the more I find the reasons why
You’re the love of my life
This song does have a bit of a pre-wedding vibe, considering it's about him asking, "Will you marry me?" But aside from that, the lyrics are beyond beautiful. For a more upbeat, modern sound, this is your jam.
7"My Girl" by The Temptations
I don't need no money, fortune, or fame (ooh hey hey hey)
I've got all the riches baby, one man can claim (oh yes I do)
I guess you'd say
What can make me feel this way?
My girl (my girl, my girl)
Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl)
Ah, a true classic. It's a fun, pretty song, and everyone knows it. Your guests can sing and dance along with you and your boo when you open up the dance floor.
8"This Is Love" by Kelly Rowland
This is love
It's written on my face
It's the way I lean my body toward you
Even when I'm a hundred miles away
This is love
Like a diamond in the sand
It took so long to find you
I can't wait another day to say... this is love, oh
Another more contemporary sound, with that strong sense of R&B. You've found love, and this is what it is.
9"Endless Love" by Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
You will always be
My endless love
Two hearts,
Two hearts that beat as one
Our lives have just begun
Forever (Oh)
I'll hold you close in my arms
I can't resist your charms
This emotional tune will leave no dry eye in the room!
10"Beyond" by Leon Bridges
I wanna bring her 'round to meet ya
I think you'd like her kind demeanor
I know that Grandma would've loved her, like she was her own
She makes me feel home, oh
Do you think I'm being foolish if I don't rush in?
Love is one of those things that's feels scary and breathtakingly beautiful at the same time, and this track nails both of those feelings.
Whether you want your guests to feel every emotion you're feeling or you want to get lost in your first dance with your spouse, there's a song for every situation. It all comes down to what song you and bae want to hold dear to your hearts for the rest of your lives. Whatever song you choose will be your perfect song, because you chose it. Period.
Now go sign up for a dance class because that stuff is no joke.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!