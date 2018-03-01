10 Pictures Of Dogs As Ring Bearers That'll Make You Say, "I Ruff You"
You've likely heard or noticed that the flower girl is the expected underdog to genuinely steal the show at a wedding. But, if there is a dog as a ring bearer, those rosy cheeks and silk ribbons are coming second to the pup — in my opinion. Dogs have this superpower to gravitate every human towards them, no matter what room or event they enter. Seeing pictures of dogs as ring bearers will give you all the feels, because you know you would have been down on the ground in your fine attire supplying well-deserved belly rubs if you were there.
I'm not sure who started the trend of sincerely including their fur baby in their special day, but it was the most brilliant idea ever. Dogs looks so proud and excited when they are trotting down the aisle to their almost-married owners. And pictures? Don't get me started on how sweet pups look making their debut at an event filled with so much love and all the good vibes. That is the epitome of what they are, after all.
If you've been to a wedding with a pup stealing the show, I'm jealous, and lucky you. For those of us who haven't, a roundup will give you a taste of how downright perfect pups can clean up. After seeing these fur babies as ring bearers, you will surely be adding the concept to your wedding dream board.
1As If Corgis Needed Anything Else To Be Cute
Oh my goodness! I am sure the wedding vows were lovely and all — but how could anyone focus on anything other than this sweet little guy in the front? That white bandana is everything and his black and white fur make it seems like he was born with a natural tuxedo.
3Paws And Look At This Furry Flower Child
Roses are red, doggies are cute, I can't even finish the rhyme because this pup is destroying me. Why weren't dogs incorporated in weddings from the get-go? Either way, people need to realize that weddings simply aren't complete anymore without a furry friend making a grand entrance.
9Ready To Catch The Bouquet... And Treats
Flower arrangements and pups are two of the sweetest things you could collab. Of course, the flowers may not last as long, but until then, pictures are guaranteed to be the best thing you could ever post. Dogs are naturally so photogenic.
10Ring Bearing Is A Piece Of Cake
This fur baby was looking forward to a tasty reward for a job well done. Not even cake or treats could reflect how thankful one would be for having their pup part of their special day. Fur babies deserve the world and so much more.
Dogs make every single one of our days special just by existing. Incorporating them in your wedding day will truly make it that much more memorable.