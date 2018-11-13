There are some people on this planet who are really, really ridiculously good-looking, it should be illegal. (And no, I'm not talking about Derek Zoolander.) Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are both so attractive and sweet together that it seems like their relationship is too good to be true. But fortunately, they continue to grace us with snapshots of their beautiful love. If you're looking for a couple to make your relationship #goals, these two are it, and these photos of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in love prove it.

Lopez and Rodriguez are more than just a couple of pretty faces, that's for sure. They've been together for less than two years, but it honestly seems like they've been soulmates forever. In fact, Lopez even bragged about their relationship to HOLA! USA back in September 2017, saying, "This is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!"

Clearly, these two are built to last, and these photos of them being completely adorable show that being photogenic is just one of the things that make them relationship #goals.

1 They always have a great time together. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Can we just pause for a minute to appreciate how happy Lopez and Rodriguez look here? Sure, they're surrounded by cameras and people watching them, but they only have eyes for each other. I'm not crying, you're crying.

2 They live their best lives on vacay. jlo on Instagram It seems like when they're on vacation, Lopez and Rodriguez are purely focused on each other. Forget the ocean views; All they care about is that eternal love look they've got going on in this photo. Ugh.

3 Their selfies are on another level. jlo on Instagram Even though this is just a selfie (and I do not look this good in most of my selfies), Lopez and Rodriguez look flawless in this pic. And Lopez's caption just makes it all the more better. "Always feel so blessed to share special moments of my life with this beautiful soul..." she wrote on Instagram. Literal perfection.

4 They co-parent flawlessly. jlo on Instagram Lopez and Rodriguez both have children from previous partners, and it seems like they're killing it at co-parenting. This photo proves just that, and the fact that they both love some good family time probably brings them even closer together.

5 They totally support each other. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rodriguez seems totally supportive of Lopez, and this photo of Lopez getting off stage and going straight to him is unfairly adorable.

6 Even when they're exhausted, they're in love! jlo on Instagram Ugh, you guys! Even this selfie Lopez uploaded on Thanksgiving shows how perfect these two are! Rodriguez is clearly in a post-turkey food-baby state, and Lopez is still flawless. These two!

7 I wish I could selfie like this?? jlo on Instagram I don't even have anything to say about this photo except they're still perfect, in love, and way better at selfies than I am.

8 I mean... Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rodriguez really is the perfect Instagram boyfriend, isn't he? All other partners, take notes!

9 I just can't. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The fact that these two can create a moment together, just the two of them, on a red carpet filled with hundreds of onlookers is so special. There are no words.