Can you believe Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for less than two years? I know, it seriously seems like this couple has been together forever. But then, I guess that’s what happens when you find your twin soul, as these two seem to have. I mean, just take a look at Jennifer Lopez's quotes about Alex Rodriguez over time and what you'll see is an incredible pattern. It begins with two people who knew instantly that they had an incredible connection, and it just goes on to show that chemistry deepened as time went on.

If you follow any Hollywood gossip, you've no doubt seen your share of celebrity couples heat up quickly and then flame out in epic fashion (ahem Ariana and Pete, I'm looking at you). But there is just something different about J-Lo and A-Rod. The have the steady burn that feels like it has all the ingredients for a lasting romance. Largely, because it seems to be based in mutual respect and admiration. Also, they are just adorable together. And if you have any question that Lopez is head over heels for Rodriguez, just look at all the sweet and romantic things she's said about her boo over the last year. And just try not to cry — I dare ya.

On connecting from the very first date. jlo on Instagram “He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative! I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date.” — Vanity Fair

On meeting at the perfect time. jlo on Instagram “I think we’re both in a good place in our lives. And I think maybe if we would have met in our twenties, maybe not so much…. we were both… we’re too crazy. But now at this point in our lives where we both have kids, we both have accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kinda in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other. It’s like, where I need help, he’s really strong and where he needs help I’m really strong. When two people just fit together really well — he and I are like that.” — Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show

On why theirs is the best relationship she’s ever been in. jlo on Instagram “I’m in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time — I don’t know — maybe ever. And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!” — HOLA! USA

On why he makes her feel lucky. jlo on Instagram “I feel really lucky right now. He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be.” — Extra

On why they truly get one another. jlo on Instagram “I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever. In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we’d both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves." — Vanity Fair

On why she loves his strength. jlo on Instagram “The most impressive thing to me was how he did pick himself up and take that opportunity to make himself a better person. The hardest times prove who you are. That’s what I love and admire the most about Alex. He doesn’t let anything beat him. He just comes back stronger.” — Vanity Fair

On blending their families. arod on Instagram “They love each other, they get along so good. We couldn’t have asked for more … that stuff can be tricky sometimes and I think a lot of people understand that. I’ve had other relationships where it’s been tricky but with these four it really works nicely.” — Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show