The Hollywood star doesn't fall far from the tree. Or something. Nicki Minaj had fans doing a double take when she and her mom Carol Maraj stepped out together during the 2018 New York Fashion Week. That's because the two look almost exactly alike. The resemblance was so uncanny, it had me wondering what other famous folks got their star-worthy genes from their parents. As it turns out, a whole lot! While plenty of celebrities have children of their own who look like them (think Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava), I found 10 photos of celebrities who look exactly like their parents. In fact, there are probably loads more, you just have to take the time to look.

In my research I learned two things: Celebrities either look like their parents in their physical features or in their mannerisms and physicality. A good example of physical lookalikes would be Jaden Smith and his father Will Smith, which you'll see when you scroll down. A father/son duo who share similar features and physicality would be Tom Hanks and his son Colin. If you've seen any of Colin's movies, you know exactly what I mean.

I'll kick us off with an easy one first...

1 Nicki Minaj & Maraj Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course, I have to start with Nicki and her mom Maraj. When the two women stepped out for 2018 NYFW with matching blonde locks and vibrant patterned dresses, the whole internet went "Ohhh!" This is one badass boss who definitely got it from her mama.

2 Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Kris Jenner clearly shared her DNA with all of her gorgeous daughters, her oldest child Kourtney Kardashian's resemblance is uncanny. She even dressed up as Kris Jenner in a movie prank and knocked it out of the park!

3 Sofia Richie & Lionel Richie Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Young model Sofia Richie's dad might be famous for his voice, but she's built a modeling career off of their shared striking looks.

4 JAY-Z & Gloria Carter Jason Merritt & Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I mean, right?! If I saw Gloria Carter walking down the street and had never Googled her, I'd still think, "There goes JAY-Z's mom." There's no denying this megastar shares Gloria's DNA!

5 Jaden Smith & Will Smith Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I used to think only one person could have the angel baby face of Will Smith, but I see now that was a stupid mistake. Jaden is the Fresh Prince's fresh prince, ready to continue his dad's legacy of taking names and breaking hearts.

6 Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Duh, duh, duh. What is a celebrity parent lookalike list without Goldie and Kate? If you do a little digging to when Goldie Hawn was a young actress, her resemblance to modern-day Kate will shock you.

7 Colin Hanks & Tom Hanks Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Please get real with these two. Colin Hanks is Tom Hanks' walking clone. Their likeness extends far beyond just similar features and dips into similar mannerisms, body language, and even voice tenor.

8 Alan Thicke & Rob Thicke Alberto E. Rodriguez & Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OK. I know you, like me, probably thought Growing Pains actor Kirk Cameron was Alan Thicke's real-life son when you were growing up watching the show. But Alan's actual son, Rob, looks a hell of a lot more like him. Unfortunately, we lost the older Thicke in 2016, but Robin helps us remember him in the best way — through his uncanny resemblance to his dad, as well as his shared talent for producing amazing lyrics!

9 Tom Cruise & Marie Lee Pfieffer Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you didn't know, now you know. Tom Cruise is the spitting image of his mom, Marie. They share the same authentic smile and, I'll just say it, that iconic nose.