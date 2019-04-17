10 People Reveal Their Best Relationship Advice For Your College Years & It’s So Liberating

Jumping into the college dating scene can be a new start to a very exciting chapter. While letting go of your high school years may be bittersweet, when it comes to dating, college is an amazing opportunity to get some more experience under your belt. Regardless of what type of relationship you're looking for, knowing the best relationship advice for your college years can make a big difference in how you navigate this new environment.

First off, if you're feeling overwhelmed or intimidated by the idea of dating in college, don't panic. It's totally normal to feel nervous when making such a big life transition that comes with new responsibilities. Even though you're going to meet a dizzying amount of people and find yourself in some unfamiliar situations, just remember that it's all part of the growth process. With a bit of patience and the right attitude, you will learn a lot about yourself and have plenty of fun along the way. Who knows, you might even meet the bae of your dreams when you least expect it. Ultimately, the most important thing is to be yourself, focus on your goals, and everything else will fall into place. Here are some solid pieces of advice Redditors had on how to handle dating and relationships in college.

1. Widen your social circle. Giphy Go out to events hosted by your school. As a girl just by putting yourself in social situations should result in you meeting more guys. If you really want to be proactive try chatting up any guys you like. — u/Tokemoke

2. Figure out what you want out of dating. Giphy In all seriousness, it depends what you're looking for. If its a hookup or potential FWB, nights out are the way to go. Go to a house party or student night out, dress nicely and either wait to be approached or strike up conversation with a guy you like. If it's more then it gets trickier because things have to 'click' for it to work in the long term. You might get really lucky and meet your dream guy at a party or on Tinder. Otherwise, your best bet is to join some clubs and societies for your hobbies. — u/QuellonGreyjoy

3. Find healthy ways to deal with heartbreak. Giphy If you're brokenhearted, the thing that heals you is space and time from that person, and filling in the hole they left in your life with other, positive things. Seeking contact with the person who broke your heart is picking at the scab. — u/Vishvasher

4. Don't stay with someone if things aren't working. Giphy Being alone is better than being in a bad relationship. It can be hard to leave someone just because you've become comfortable, but if they're bringing you down all the time and you don't enjoy spending time with them anymore and don't want to be with them, then you'll feel better when you leave them even though you'll feel more alone. It's worth waiting for the right person to date, don't settle. — u/CandelaBelen

5. Be honest with yourself about who you are and what you need. Giphy You're not trying to be liked, you're determining your compatibility. I wasted a lot of time being likable and accommodating and unhappy because I wasn't being honest about myself and my needs. Once I changed that perspective, dating became a lot healthier for me. — u/sunnysidemegg

6. Assess potential love interests on who they are right now. Giphy Don't fall in love with someone's potential. Don't have a list of things in your head that "when they grow up and start to do these things THEN I can be happy." Go on what they're like right now and cut short any fantasies or plans to encourage them to change. — u/ ThatGIANTcottoncandy

7. If someone isn't showing you as much interest as you'd like, move on. Giphy 'He just not that into you' is a thing. If he wants to make you a priority in his life, he will. If he makes a million excuses why he can't see you or make time for you, just move on. You will save yourself a lot of wasted time and heartache. The person you date should make you a better version of you, not the opposite (ie, he should bring out your best, not your worst). — u/lenachristina

8. Don't rush to find a relationship. Giphy Learn to be ok with being single. Seems like lots of people bounce from one relationship to the next and don’t even learn to love and appreciate themselves. — u/hpabedi

9. Don't let anyone pressure you into anything you aren't comfortable with. Giphy You don't have to kiss someone you don't like. You don't owe a guy a hug or a kiss or going back to his place or what the heck ever he thinks he deserves for taking you on a date. If you aren't feeling it, don't do it. — u/shouldaUsedAThroway