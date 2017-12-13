10 New Year's Day Date Ideas That You Should Absolutely Take Advantage Of

When you think of holidays that are synonymous with dating, it’s usually Valentine’s Day or New Year’s Eve, not... New Year’s Day. But why is that? To me, New Year’s Day is the most natural day to plan a hot date — whether that's with someone new or the SO already in your life. That's because New Year’s Day is all about a fresh start, where the year is rife with romantic possibility, and your heart is open and eager for new experiences. This is why, with a few New Year's date ideas, you can turn Jan. 1 into the most romantic days of the year.

So what makes for great NYD date? Personally, I like to incorporate some resolutions made the previous night, while staring deep into the depths of a glass of Prosecco and wondering, “What am I even doing with my life?” Ahem… that cant just be me, right? Anyway, moving on. When planning a date to kick off the year, I try and think about the things I was maybe too afraid to try the previous year and challenge myself to do them with a partner or, if that seems like a bit much for the morning after New Year’s Eve, to do the self-care we all need with an SO. So whichever seems more like your 2018 speed, here are 10 date ideas to kick off your new year.

1. Try A New Fun Fitness Class Together

Working on your fitness is probably the most common New Year's resolution, but this year, make it fun by trying new and challenging exercise classes. If you've been eyeing that aerial yoga class or parkour for beginners, now is the time to grab your date and finally take the plunge.

2. Get Out And Explore The World While Everyone Else Is In Bed Hungover

While most folks are still in bed, sleeping off last night's boozy adventure, get out in the world and take advantage of having it to yourself with a romantic stroll in the park or through the streets of downtown.

3. Nurse Your Hangover With A Delicious Brunch

Maybe you're one of the folks feeling the fallout from last night’s revelry. In that case, meet your date for a delicious brunch where you can laugh about last night’s adventures, or at least cry into some mimosas and hollandaise sauce.

4. De-Stress Together At A Spa

If your resolution this year is to finally de-stress a bit, set the tone with a date that is relaxing AF. By that, I mean hit the spa together for couples massages, lounging in the sauna, and just generally taking it easy.

5. Expand Your Taste Bud Horizons With A New Cuisine

New Year's Day is a great day to try something new, starting with you palette. Have a culinary adventure by trying a new cuisine, and don’t just go for the safe option on the menu. Ask the waiter for suggestions on something a little more daring. Might as well start the year off right!

6. Join The Resistance Together And Get Political

Have you decided that this is the year that you join the political fray? Well, grab your date and get involved. Make your voice count, because those mid-term elections really do matter, and they are right around the corner.

7. Try Something You’ve Always Wanted To Do Together

OK, it’s time to take a look at your bucket list and start checking things off together. Maybe it’s to take a pottery glass or go paragliding. Whatever your dream is, here's your excuse to just grab bae and go do it.

8. Start Your Year Of Giving Back By Volunteering Together

One of the best resolutions you can make is to help other people — of both the human and furry variety. So if you want a date that will really set the tone for an amazing year, plan to give back together.

9. Hit The Grocery Store And Cook A Healthy Meal For Two

Every year, I promise myself I will cook more and eat out less — to varying degrees of success. Set the tone right by making date night start at the grocery store and end with a delicious, healthy dinner you've made together. I'll let you figure out what dessert is for yourself.

10. Snuggle Up And Marathon Some Netflix

You know, maybe your resolution is to just snuggle up with your SO more. You can’t go wrong with a day under the covers, marathoning all the Netflix you've been meaning to get around to all last year.

See, I told you New Year’s Day is the most romantic day of the year. Welcome to 2018, my friends.

