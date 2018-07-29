Like every other beauty junkie out there, I find joy in aimlessly perusing the aisles of my local Sephora, no matter how full my stash already is. Most of the time, I don't even need anything in particular (sound familiar?) — I just think it's important to stay up to date on what's new. But can I help it if the new new beauty products at Sephora are too good to pass up? Actually, I can't.

Reciting the phrase "treat yo self" over and over like my own personal beauty-addiction mantra, while filling up my handheld Sephora basket has not only made me broke on more than one occasion, it's also created a clutter issue in my vanity. It's the aimless perusing, the directionless wandering that has caused me to overspend and outgrow my space. So, in an effort to prevent your stash from overflowing and your bank account from running low, I did the hard part for you. Ahead, the best of the best new products Sephora has to offer. Scroll through and start filling those virtual carts. And think of it this way: No matter how many new products you spend your money on today, remember all the ones you didn't buy.

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer ($29; sephora.com)

This long-wearing, full-coverage product falls somwhere on the spectrum between concealer and foundation, but does everything from hide dark circles to create a perfect contour.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder ($34; sephora.com)

If you've never tried baking, this is the product that will change your makeup routine. Let the powder bake for up to five minutes to blur the appearance of pores and fine lines, and hold your makeup in place all day long — seriously, all day long!

Kat Von D Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter ($30; sephora.com)

If you like your cheekbones to look like they emit light beams, Kat Von D got you.

Briogeo Rose Quartz Crystal Energy Comb ($160; sephora.com)

I mean, this is about as extra as it gets, but if you have a cool $160 lying around, this crystal comb infused with rose-quartz energy might actually be the best splurge you can make.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette ($59; sephora.com)

Can you think of a better summertime-appropriate eye shadow palette? Yeah, I can't either. I mean, the blues are reminiscent of the sea and the warm hues are dead ringers for summer sunsets.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick ($28; sephora.com)

It might look like a gloss (both in the tube and on your lips), but this stick makes it so much easier to apply and gives you the shine, without the sticky feeling.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water ($28; sephora.com)

As it turns out, not all self tanners are one shade fits all (makes sense!). This tanning water comes in three shades — peach, green, and violet — to color correct as it tans, giving you the most natural glow every time.

Hush Hair Camo Hair Shadow Spray ($25; sephora.com)

Lazy girls, rejoice! Skip your next root touch up in lieu of a really good Netflix binge, and rest easy knowing this tinted hair spray will cover all your overgrown roots.

Erborian Extra Matte Ultra Mattifying Primer ($42; sephora.com)

If you're not looking for all the mattifying power you can get this summer, I don't know what you're doing.

Sephora Favorites Summer Hair Saviors ($38; sephora.com)

Whether you're habitual jet-setter or a hair-obsessed beauty junkie, this is about to be your next favorite purchase. Not only can you try all the most popular hair products at a fraction of the price, you can throw them on your carry-on before your next travel adventure.