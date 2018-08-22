10 Mottos You Should Live By In Your 20s, Because The Best Is Yet To Come

Mottos are short and sweet reminders that there's a silver lining to many of the situations you face throughout your life. Do you feel like you just can't catch a break climbing the ladder in your dream career, or are you having an all-around bad day? It's time to embrace the mottos you should live by in your 20s, because words of encouragement will be your best friends throughout the decade.

When you really sit back and think about it, you've be thriving from the magical influence of mottos all along. Your family, teachers, and coaches have been saying them to you since day one. They might have sounded like a broken record at the time, but those positive words really came in handy, nonetheless.

You don't need me to tell you about the obstacles that can leave you feeling confused and slightly uninspired in your 20s. You're adulting to the max, and falling into a web of frustrations is bound to happen at some point along the way. Don't sweat it (Wait could that be a motto?), because any of these 10 mottos will fit onto a Post-It note and will keep you hopeful for the day ahead. You got this.

1 "The Dream Is Free. The Hustle Is Sold Separately" Giphy Daydreaming won't cost you a dime, but if you want any chance of making those aspirations reality, you need to put in the time and hard work. Striving to make a dream come true isn't easy, but it's so worth it in the end.

2 "It Is What It Is." Giphy You can't control all that happens to you in life; many things are just out of your hands. The traffic to work or unexpected bill for a service will happen, and you shouldn't let them ruin your entire day. Let life unfold as it may. Control your reactions, and you won't get worked up.

3 "You Are Not Defined By Your Mistakes." Giphy In your 20s, you'll inevitably undergo plenty of trial and error. It's your first decade as an adult, and there's no way you are going to get everything right the first time around. Don't wear your mistakes; wear the lessons you learned from them like a badge of honor.

4 "Count Your Blessings." Giphy There's nothing wrong with being determined and focused on the next step for yourself. Every now and then, it's important to take a minute to be grateful for the people, opportunities, and things you already have in your life. Be humbled by them.

5 "Remember Why You Started." Giphy Push for your passions. Don't let life's responsibilities discourage you from pursuing that one thing that sets your soul on fire. Failure doesn't mean you call it quits — you just find another way to make it happen.

6 "Get Out Of Your Comfort Zone." Giphy The moment you decide to step outside of your comfort zone, you open yourself up to a whole new world of exciting opportunities. Take chances. Those butterflies in your tummy are flying toward the experience, not away from it.

7 "Live As If You Were To Die Tomorrow. Learn As If You Were To Live Forever." Giphy This quote by Gandhi holds so much truth. You never stop being a student, even if you've achieved the highest degree possible. You should also be living your best life every single day, and not take any minute for granted.

8 "The Best Is Yet To Come." Giphy Patience is key, no matter how old you are. You can go after the things you want for fulfillment. Keep that hustle, girl, but you also need to be willing to wait for things that still need more time to bloom.

9 "Throw Kindness Around Like Confetti." Giphy This inspiring quote by the late Kate Spade is a shining example that it doesn't cost anything to be a good person. Give the kindness and attitude you want in return. And even if you don't receive it back, you did your part.