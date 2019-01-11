One of my resolutions for 2019 is to be more thoughtful with my outfits. Last year, I worked from home a whole lot, so I became really dependent on pajamas and yoga pants. When it came time to leave the house, anything that wasn't stretchy or fuzzy felt uncomfortable, and my style game majorly suffered because of it. This year, I made a promise to myself to make more of an effort to dress in cute outfits, but luckily, that doesn't have to mean letting go of my beloved leggings. Instead, I looked to shiny, trendy accessories, like metallic boots, to change my game up. Ahead, here are 10 Metallic Booties Under $100 that dress up everything from leggings and faded band tees, but also look fab with any dress or fur coat on nights out.

In case you're having a hard time mentally pairing metallic booties with the items in your current wardrobe, think of them this way: Metallic booties are to winter as nude pumps are to spring. They go with everything, pretty much — metallics in silver, gold, gunmetal and rose gold are essentially neutrals, so they pair with all colors, denim, and prints like a dream. Not to mention, they give your outfit that extra oomph it needs from time to time. Scroll down and shop booties in all shapes, sizes, and metallic finishes, all at prices that won't break the bank!

Pure Navy

Pure Navy Maize Metallic Point Toe Ankle Boots in Silver (regular $170, sale $80; saksofffifth.com)

A pair of silvery boots with stiletto heels look incredibly sleek with a silky slip dress.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors Sinclair Metallic Embossed Leather Ankle Boot (regular $199, sale $97; michaelkors.com)

Pair a Western-inspired style with cropped jeans for a casual, cool look.

Kendall + Kylie

Kendall + Kylie Haedyn Metallic Booties in Silver (regular $195, sale $78; saksfifthavenue.com)

Play with texture (especially sequin fabrics) for a night out.

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole Metallic Leather Booties in Silver Gold (regular $170, sale $60; saksofffifth.com)

Can't decide on silver or gold booties? Don't settle for either. Wear them both at the same damn time!

Charles David

Charles David Delicious Metallic Stiletto Boot in Rose Gold (regular $139, sale $40; nordstromrack.com)

Roses are pretty, but have you ever slid on a pair of shiny rose gold booties?

Saks Fifth Avenue

Harmony Metallic Sparkle Booties in Gold (regular $170, sale $60; saksofffifth.com)

Who said glitter is just for nights out? Pair a glittery boot with tailored trousers for a look that'll get you noticed around the office.

Pure Navy

Pure Navy Metallic Suede Booties in Gunmetal (regular $170, sale $80; saksofffifth.com)

For a casual look that feels polished, opt for a boot that gives you the height you might want, but features a block heel that still feels comfortable.

Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Winona Phantom Leather Booties (regular $160, sale $64; saksfifthavenue.com)

For those who like their statements to be subtle, try gunmetal — it's metallic, without being too shiny.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Ankle Bootie In Sterling Pink (regular $159, $96; nordstrom.com)

You can never go wrong with a statement block heel.

ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Essence Pointed Ankle Boots (regular $67, sale $40; asos.com)

Metallics with a holographic finish will make your outfit look out of this world.

If there's one item you add to your wardrobe this year, make it a pair of shiny, metallic booties. Trust me, you'll be glad you did.