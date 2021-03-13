It's time to bring some lucky vibes to your Instagram Stories because St. Patrick's Day is less than a week away. While none of these Instagram filters for the holiday are actual pots of gold — a girl can dream! — they'll still upgrade your posts for the shamrock-filled holiday. With options like shamrock crowns, rainbows, and leprechauns, these 10 Instagram filters for St. Patrick’s Day 2021 will add some themed fun to your selfies.

No matter how you celebrate St. Patrick's Day — which is on Wednesday, March 17 — it's easy to pay homage to the Irish holiday with augmented reality (AR) filters. So grab your St. Paddy's Day snacks and use these St. Paddy's Day Instagram filters to start the virtual party. To find them, search for "St. Patrick's Day" or "Shamrock" in your Instagram Effect Galleryor head to the creator's account and tap the smiley face filters icon.

While there are more options available in the app, these Instagram filters for St. Patrick's Day will get you started on your luck-filled posts.

1. Leprechaun Hat

The “St. Patrick’s day” filter from Instagram user @alumni_ingles features an interactive shamrock border and a green leprechaun hat.

2. Shamrock Cheeks

The “St. Patrick’s Day” filter from Instagram user @lulybasile places a rosy blush across your nose and AR shamrocks on your cheeks.

3. Silly Leprechaun Filter

This leprechaun-inspired “St patrick’s day” Instagram filter from @guilherme.casa gives you a comical red beard and a large green top hat with a shamrock design.

4. Irish Pride

The “St Patrick’s Day” filter from @magic.troy features a leprechaun theme with a green hat and an Ireland flag face paint, complete with a yellow lucky clover on your cheek.

5. Mini Shamrock Freckles

From Instagram user @madam.west comes the "Shamrock Freckles" filter, which places dainty shamrocks across your cheeks for a glam nod to the holiday.

6. Green Eyes

The “Shamrock” Instagram filter from @ananiyarastogi gives you bright green eyes that'll be the stand-out feature of your posts.

7. Crown Of Shamrocks

The “Shamrock Crown” filter by @cactexmedia puts green kiss marks on your cheeks, a shamrock headband, and some pot of gold sunglasses. Plus, AR shamrocks float above your head.

8. Rainbow Cheeks

The “Leprechaun” filter from @santa_gang features a mini AR rainbow across your nose and cheeks, with little clouds at the ends of it.

9. Mini Irish Flags

The "I love IRELAND" filter from @heritage_vacanzestudio shows off Irish pride with two butterfly-shaped Irish flags on your cheeks. The filter also gives you freckles and AR hearts that float to both sides of the screen.

10. Emerald Hues

The "EmerldIreland" filter from @_myss_fit_ features a green tint for your pics or videos, falling shamrocks, and tumbling Guinness harps. You can tap through to select or deselect what you want. For example, the filter starts with a green tint, but nothing else. One tap will bring in the falling shamrocks, a second tap will switch to Guinness harps, and a third tap will give the full effect, with the tint, shamrocks, and harps all at once.

With so many choices, you could easily spend an hour or so perfecting your virtual look. Once you find your faves, add them to your Story and bring the luck of stellar Instagram filters to all your followers.