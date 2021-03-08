Get ready to kick off St. Patrick's Day early, because a festive holiday offering is making an epic comeback at Dairy Queen. Dairy Queen's St. Patrick's Day Blizzard is an Instagram-worthy treat that's features a combo of mint and Oreo. Plus, there's an equally minty shake only around for the holiday. You'll certainly want to get your hands on the limited-edition treats before they're gone.

It's officially shamrock season, because Dairy Queen's March Blizzard of the Month is the Mint Oreo Blizzard Treat. DQ stans may have already noticed its return, since it arrived at Dairy Queen locations on Jan. 25, but if you haven't tried the green treat yet, you still have time before St. Patrick's Day on March 17.

Dairy Queen's Mint Oreo Blizzard adds a festive twist to the classic treat. Like all Blizzards Treats, the Mint Oreo Blizzard Treat is made with DQ vanilla soft serve, but it gets a special holiday touch with blended crème de menthe flavoring and Oreo cookie pieces. The final result is a chocolate-and-mint combo that'll make for a sweet celebration.

If you'd prefer to sip the treat, you can opt for Dairy Queen's new Mint Chip Shake. The shake has a similar green hue as the Mint Oreo Blizzard Treat, but with a twist: It features a mix of the brand's vanilla soft serve, crème de menthe, milk, and chocolate chips. With a more drinkable consistency, you can look forward to sipping the shake through a straw without missing out on any minty goodness.

To taste the magic this season, you can use Dairy Queen's store locator to find a participating location near you offering the menu items. It'll cost you $3.99 for a small Mint Oreo Blizzard Treat and $3.20 for a small Mint Chip Shake, depending on the location, and they'll be available for a limited time — so try your luck sooner rather than later!

