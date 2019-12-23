The holiday season just would not be complete without a festive movie playing as the whole family sits by the fire. Luckily, in the age of streaming, you no longer have to brave the cold to pick out the perfect feel-good flick — all you need this year is your HBO subscription. These holiday movies on HBO in 2019 are guaranteed to make your celebrations even merrier.

If you have access to HBO, then you can log into the network's streaming services HBO Go and HBO Now to access its library of movies anytime you want. While the streaming sites are filled with a bunch of hit TV shows and movies, they honestly do not have too many film choices specific to the holidays to choose from. Despite the relatively small selection, though, HBO Go does carry a few of the most beloved Christmas classics, as well as some amazing movies that totally give the holiday feel. So as the snow starts to fall, start popping some popcorn, curl up with a big blanket, and press play on one of the following holiday movies available on HBO Go.

It is no wonder Love Actually is considered a modern Christmas classic. The British romance weaves together so many different feel-good storylines that it is hard to pick a favorite. Each time you rewatch it, you pick up on a new little detail to fall in love with, so it is the perfect Christmas movie selection no matter how many times you have seen it.

20th Century Fox

Could there be a more '90s pairing than Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad? The two came together in the 1996 Christmas comedy about two stressed-out dads trying to find the season's hottest new toy at the last minute. Anybody who has experienced the stress of Christmas shopping can relate to this one.

The final film in the Meet the Parents trilogy is not totally focused on the holidays, but it does end with a joint Christmas-Hanukkah celebration. It's the perfect movie choice for interfaith families who observe multiple holidays at the end of the year.

While the animated story of the lost Romanov daughter is not exactly about the holidays, it still gives off a totally festive vibe and is the perfect winter watch. Set during a Russian winter, the snowy movie is all about family and love, plus it gave us the song "Once Upon a December," which might as well be considered a holiday song, honestly.

It is easy to imagine something going viral nowadays with the help of social media, but it was much more difficult to make something that the whole nation fawned over back in 1897. That's what happened with Francis Pharcellus Church's editorial "Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Clause," a heartwarming response to a young girl that went on to become Christmas folklore. The 1991 television special about that girl and that article is available to stream on HBO Go and HBO Now.

In 1997, Air Bud became a hit and helped make movies about talking pooches into an adorable trend. Its Air Buddies spinoff series upped the cuteness by adding a bunch of puppies, and yes, they have a Christmas movie for everyone who wants an excuse to fawn over puppies this holiday season.

Oh, and if Santa Buddies wasn't enough doggy goodness, then its Christmas-themed prequel is also available to stream.

StudioCanal

Paddington 2 is not specifically about Christmas, but it really does have all the elements of a great holiday movie. It's majorly heartwarming, cute, kind, and funny, not to mention the fact that it is all about coming together as a family and finding the perfect gift for a loved one. It really is such a great choice for your holiday watchlist this year.

For families looking to get into the more religious side of Christmas, HBO Go also has 2016's The Young Messiah. The biblical movie imagines the story of a 7-year-old Jesus travelling with his family as he comes to realize the importance of his place in the world.

Smallfoot is another movie that is not specifically about the holidays, but it would still make total sense for a holiday watch. The story of a yeti who sets out to prove humans exist is a fun and silly story set entirely in the snowy Himalayas. What better way to celebrate the end of the year than with a wintery movie?