10 Holiday Cookie Grams To Send Your Sorority Sisters That Are Tasty AF

'Tis the season of giving, and you're ready to send some sweetness to your fellow sorority sisters. Just imagine how surprised your fave sisters will be when they see you've sent them some holiday treats. By gifting any one of these holiday cookie grams to your sorority sisters, you'll be able to send your main squad some much-appreciated love this season in the form of their favorite cookies.

It can be difficult balancing studying for exams with shopping for the perfect gifts for your loved ones, but these holiday cookie grams are a fun way to spread some sugary lovin' with just a few clicks. Plus, if you're not physically with your sorority sisters in person this year, sending cookies is a perfect way to let them know you're thinking of them.

Upon opening their box of treats, your sisters will likely grab their phones to document an unboxing vid on their Insta Stories. And the festive fun won't stop there. Whether they spread their sweets out on a platter, or take a selfie taking a first bite, the content possibilities will be just as sweet as the cookies themselves. You'll be able to see the look of ooey gooey goodness on their faces as they enjoy their gifts.

Whether you opt to send peppermint pretzel or hot cocoa cookies, you'll find these holiday cookie grams are the perfect way to deliver festive love to your sorority sisters.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. This Holiday Cookie Tin Caters To Every Sweet Tooth THE HOLIDAY COOKIE TIN $46 | Milk Bar See on Milk Bar Milk Bar is known for its incredible desserts. So, why not surprise your sweet sisters with Milk Bar's holiday tin that's filled with peppermint pretzel snaps and assorted cookies? Now, that's sweetness to the max.

2. This Holiday Assortment Is Filled With Love Peppermint Bark Hot Cocoa $26 | Sweet Mae’s Cookies See on Sweet Mae’s Cookies You'll be a standout gift giver by sending your sisters cookies that are stuffed with love and sweetness. Sweet Mae's December cookie assortment comes with four cookies, including: one sea salt chocolate chunk cookie, two peppermint bark hot cocoa cookies, and one Christmas sprinkle celebration cookie.

3. This Holiday Trio Is A Crowd Pleaser Holiday Trio $30 | Insomnia Cookies See on Insomnia Cookies Your sisters will swoon over these cookie grams. With unique holiday flavors such as spicy hot chocolate, hot cinnamon "whiskey," and candy cane, this tasty dozen makes the perfect snack for late nights and spilling the tea over Zoom.

4. This Macaron Box Is Oh-So Pretty 2020 Holiday Box $33 | Dana’s Bakery See on Dana's Bakery Transport your sisters to Christmas in Paris with this holiday-themed macaron box. Filled with gingerbread, eggnog, and sugar cookie, these treats are unlike any other. When your sisters snap their macarons while wearing their best Emily In Paris-inspired outfits, you'll be Eiffel-y glad you sent them.

5. This Cookie Gram Is Festive And Unique Personalized Holiday Cookies $29 | Beaucoup See on Beaucoup Take your cookie delivery to the next level by adding a personal touch. You can add your own message of love on each festively-shaped snowman cookie. You can also customize your basket by choosing however many Santa, snowman, or snowflake cookies you'd like, choosing their minimum of six cookies for $29.

6. This Cookie Gram Is A Merry Mix Holiday Classic Cookies: FOR SHIPPING $30 | Jenny Cookies See on Jenny Cookies Gift your sisters a taste of the holidays with this delectable assortment of cookies. This mix is filled with festive flair, from chocolate peppermint cookies and ginger molasses, to milk chocolate toffee. You may need to remind your BFFs to hide these sweets from their roomies if they want them to last.

7. This Snowman Box Is Snow Adorable Happy Snowman Box $35 | Mrs. Field’s See on Mrs. Field's To really show off how adorably sweet your BFFs are, treat them to an equally as cute cookie gram. This box of cookies features frosted snowmen and Santa, as well as chocolate-covered and candy almonds for a sprinkle of sweetness.

8. This Christmas Box Is Full Of Holiday Classics LIMITED EDITION CHRISTMAS BOX $38 | The Cookie Crate See on The Cookie Crate Bring on the figgy pudding with this Christmas cookie box. Full of classic and inventive flavors, this box really has it all. Your sisters can dip their peppermint chocolate in some hot cocoa, pair their white chocolate gingersnaps with a hot toddy, or eat their figgy pudding cookie with a mulled cider to ring in the holiday season.

9. This Gingerbread Cookie Box Is A Catch Gingerbread Cookie Gift Boxes $30 $27 | Carolina Cookie See on Carolina Cookie Nothing screams the holidays more than gingerbread cookies. This adorable holiday box has freshly-made gingerbread cookies that'll deliver your sisters the spirit of Christmas.