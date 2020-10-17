Your sorority house group chat has become such a necessity that you don’t know what you'd do without it. It’s where you stay on top of your Greek life events, but most importantly, it’s how you stay connected to your sisters every day. With so many people in one chat, it’s necessary to have some group chat names for sorority houses.
You need a group chat name that shows off your sense of humor and how much you care about these amazing humans in your sorority. It should be personal to your crew, which is why you should drop everything you’re doing right now and decide on any of these 75 sorority house group chat names. Send this list to your sisters, and let the group decide. Since you’re always on the same page anyway, it’ll be easy to find one that stands out the most.
Just think of it like rush week, and you’re choosing the right fit for your house’s vibe. While there are plenty of funny puns to make you LOL and sweet sayings for sisters who love each other, there's that one group chat name that's sure to stand out. Once you’ve chosen, you can get right back to planning fundraisers and settling on a movie to watch this Friday night.
1. The Alphas
2. My Sistars [star emoji]
3. Best Fries Forever
4. Sisters Spill The Tea
5. Full House
6. House It Going?
7. On The House
8. That's The House Tea
9. Yoda Best Sisters
10. Hey Soul Sisters
11. Sisterhood
12. Let's Dance It Out
13. The Kappa-ccinos
14. The Best On Greek Row
15. Living That Greek Life
16. A Nu Day
17. We Scream For Ice Cream Socials
18. Snaps For Us
19. You Can't Sit With Us — Mean Us
20. On Wednesdays We Wear Our Letters
21. The Real Sisters Of [Insert College Name]
22. Greek Letters > Hogwarts Letters
23. Sister Squad
24. Mermaid To Be Sisters
25. Rhino We'll Be Sisters Forever
26. Sister Act
27. The Golden Girls
28. It's All Greek To Me
29. Orange You Glad We're Sisters?
30. Home Sweet Home
31. Hey Honey, I'm Home
32. There's No Place Like Home — The Wizard of Oz
33. Spill The Sorori-tea
34. What A Rush
35. Bonded Forever
36. Theta Phi Love You
37. Sister, Sister
38. Feeling Phi-ne
39. Mixer And Mingle
40. My Cup Of Sorori-tea
41. We've Got Class
42. House Goals
43. Mu Fave Sisters
44. Quality Sorority
45. Soro-Sisters
46. The Heathers On Campus
47. My Sister Lining
48. Peas In A Pod
49. The House Bunnies
50. Life Of Alpha Phi
51. Omega Fan Of You
52. With Mu People
53. Who Ate My PopTarts?
54. Sister Sleepovers
55. Phi Love This House
56. Chi Love My Sisters
57. Sisterhood Of The Traveling Texts
58. Campus Queens
59. Living In The Mu-ment
60. Welcome To My House — Flo Rida, "My House"
61. MTV Cribs
62. The Real Hype House
63. Zeta Late Than Never
64. The Demoninators
65. Kappa Diem
66. A Pizza My Pi
67. The Powerpuff Girls
68. Life's Beta With You
69. My Study Buddies
70. Think Pink
71. Nacho Average Sisters
72. Phi Love Mu
73. Always C-rushing It
74. The Best Chapter
75. Beta-ful Sisters