Bringing some spooky season vibes to your 'Gram is so easy with the right tune. Whether you're carving pumpkins or digging into the candy bowl ahead of Oct. 31, these Halloween songs for your Instagram Story are the perfect soundtrack to the scariest holiday of the year. From classics like Michael Jackson's "Thriller" to a Billie Eilish hit, there's no shortage of old and new tracks to choose from.

When giving your IG a spooky makeover, you'll add a song to your Instagram Story by first opening the Instagram Story Camera. Then, you'll shoot or upload a photo or video, and add your bop of choice. To do this, you'll want to go to your sticker menu at the top of the screen, then scroll down until you find the music icon. From there, you can tap one of the popular songs or search your own, tap on it, then add to your Story. Once you pick your song, you can choose what format you want to appear, including if you want to select a specific part from a song, if you want to display the song's lyrics, and more.

The easiest way to add some Halloween ~vibes! to your Story is with the perfect spooky soundtrack, so check out some of these ideas to get inspired.

1. "Bury A Friend" By Billie Eilish

Considering the "Bad Guy" singer's dark 2019 single "Bury A Friend" is reportedly written from the perspective of a monster under her bed and is thought to have been inspired by an experience she had with sleep paralysis, it's the perfect pick to add some spookiness to your Story.

2. "I Put A Spell On You" From Hocus Pocus

For a more traditional Halloween favorite, pay homage to the Sanderson sisters by picking "I Put A Spell On You" from the movie Hocus Pocus to accompany your pumpkin carving or another seasonal tradition.

3. "Thriller" By Michael Jackson

The 1984 "Thriller," which shows Jackson transforming into a werewolf and then a Zombie, is an upbeat but classic pick for the season that'll have you dancing and singing along.

4. "Spooky Scary Skeletons" By Andrew Gold

Channel Charli D'Amelio and try the "Spooky Scary Skeletons" TikTok challenge on your Story along with the musical accompaniment.

5. "Monster" By Kanye West

Bring some 'Ye to your spooky fall-tivities with the catchy 2010 "Monster" by Kanye West. Bonus points if you're able to rap along to Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z's verses.

6. "Monster Mash" By Bobby Pickett

While "Monster Mash" might have come out in 1962, it's stood the test of time as a Halloween favorite. To take things up a notch, get your friends to try the "Monster Mash" dance.

7. "Disturbia" By Rihanna

Rihanna's "Disturbia," which was inspired by a disturbed frame of mind, expertly combines creepiness and catchiness in one club banger. It's the perfect backdrop for a Halloween party or a thriller movie night.

8. "Black Magic Woman" By Santana

Classic rock fans might want to pick the 1970 "Black Magic Woman" by Santana, which is about a man who is in love with a woman and feels like he's under her spell.

9. "Haunted" By Beyoncé

"Haunted" might not be about an actual haunting, but who needs an excuse to add some Queen Bey to his or her 'Gram? The single, which tells how the singer feels haunted by the expectations of her career and society, is accompanied by a pretty spooky yet glam music video which shows various ghosts living at a hotel.

10. Stranger Things Theme

While Stranger Things Season 4 is rumored to hit Netflix sometime in 2021, you can pay tribute to the whole gang and get your Instagram followers pumped for more Eleven and Hopper in the meantime by adding the theme from Stranger Things to your Story.

These are just a few of the many festive Halloween songs out there, so make your countdown to the scariest night of the year an extra catchy one by trying any of these options out.