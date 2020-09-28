Spooky season is here, and although it'll clearly be different than years passed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that shouldn’t keep you from getting into the Halloween spirit. As you think about costumes and candy, there’s one other thing to add to your Halloween 2020 must-haves: a Halloween face mask to keep you safe and festive. There are tons of great options out there, from cutesy to scary, to fit whatever vibe brings out your inner monster.

Although there’s a holiday coming up, the coronavirus pandemic is still going on. Therefore, there are some precautions you should take to ensure the safety of yourself and those around. “No parties should take place indoors," Dr. John Swartzberg, M.D., F.A.C.P., clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at Berkeley Public Health, previously told Elite Daily. “An enclosed space with groups of people for long periods of time is a recipe for an outbreak." Even if you attend a small gathering outside, social distancing is of the utmost importance, say the experts, as is wearing your face mask at all times. Considering this Halloween might feel like a bit of a drab, a new, festive face mask is an easy, safe way to have a little fun. And TBH, I’m tired of alternating between the same two masks over and over again.

Luckily, there's no shortage of scary-good Halloween masks. Hey, you can even find a mask to go with your costume. To achieve your spooky season goals, below are some super festive Halloween face masks to check out.

Just because your mask hides your smile, doesn't mean you can't show off a true Jack O'Lantern grin with WithLoveJeanette's Pumpkin Face Mask ($8, Etsy). This mask captures quintessential Halloween iconography that you could easily turn into a costume.

You can show your love of Disney with one of its Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Masks ($12, Shop Disney). The patterns have an almost '90s touch with the cluttered imagery of your favorite characters, candy, and stars.

Transform your face into the cult classic Hocus Pocus' own Winifred (Winnie) Sanderson. The Hocus Pocus Face Mask ($5, Etsy) by CassysTopShop perfectly captures the witch's big teeth and heart-shaped lipstick. It'll be the perfect complement to Winnie's iconic green gown and cape.

Neck gaiters (if they have more than one layer) are a practical way to stay both safe and warm, but this YAYOUREL Face Mask ($11, Amazon) takes the cake. It beautifully showcases both Jack Skellington's and Sally's faces, and it shows an iconic scene from The Nightmare Before Christmas. The best part may be that you can wear this mask into the Christmas season.

ArtlyMasks offers 12 different fabrics for its Halloween Face Masks ($10, Etsy). Whether you love ghosts, candy corn, spiderwebs, or all of the above, ArtlyMasks gives you all the options.

Since Birds of Prey was one of the very few movies that was released in theaters this year, Harley Quinn will be all over this Halloween. But you don't have to lose half of her iconic makeup by putting on a mask. Instead, you can just wear Bebecolohe's Harley-Quinn Face Mask ($14, Etsy).

Get ready to do the "Skeleton Dance" with BabygirlMariahCo Skeleton Face Mask ($11, Etsy). These little guys are showing off some funky moves you'll want to try out yourself. And to sweeten the deal, they glow in the dark.

If you prefer a truly creepy look, this Skeleton Face Mask ($3, Amazon) gives you a decaying appearance. Pair some black clothes with this mask and you've got an easy-to-do, undead look. If you've been practicing your own easy skull makeup, this mask will also do half the work for you.

For a glam touch to your day-to-day autumn looks, the white and orange rhinestone ghost of RhineDesigns' Ghost Embellished Face Mask ($12, Etsy) will give you a little extra sparkle and spookiness throughout the day.

What makes StitchEffect's Spider Web Face Mask ($10, Etsy) better than all other spiderweb masks is that the web stitching is a metallic silver, giving the mask a hint of glimmer and shine. Even better, it's a simple, versatile mask you can wear with anything throughout spooky season.