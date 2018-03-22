There's something so carefree about day drinking when you're 21 and up. Regardless of the day — although, Sunday is a fan fave — it complements well with a beach vacation, hanging out with friends, or spending some time solo chilling by the pool. Everyone has their little strategy to a successful day drinking session, but you can't go wrong with a couple of things to buy for day drinking ($20 and under) to really set things off.

Day drinking is so much different than bar hopping at night. The sun is still up, energizing you, and shedding light on the journey still to be had. Whether you're laying out or chilling on your pink convertible pool float, you attain a new level of relaxation when you're day drinking. These products are so handy and dope, you'll wonder how you've been day drinking without them for this long.

You can never have too many accessories to complement a magnificent Mai Tai or a lavishing lemon drop. Just like everyone has their favorite adult beverage, these products would suit every day drinker differently. Besides, you need your own way to be as unforgettable as that sugar around the rim. These super clutch items are about to prove that bottomless mimosas aren't the only things worth chanting, "The more, the merrier."

1 A Popsicle Float For Sipping And Sailing Amazon AMGlobal Popsicle Float, $14.99, Amazon Using a float in the pool is basically what sunshine was made for, along with the drink you pair with it. This vibrant baby is sure to draw a ton of attention at the beach. Oh, and no potential brain freeze, either. Your day drinking shenanigans will definitely be smooth sailing!

2 A "Gone With The Gin" Cocktail Book Amazon Gone with the Gin: Cocktails with a Hollywood Twist, $8.83, Amazon If you're incredibly into films and Hollywood, this book of cocktails is totally meant for you. Find and make a drink that is paired with your favorite movie commentary. Also, get introduced to new drinking games.

3 A One-Gallon Drink Dispenser For Mimosas Five Below Gallon Glass Drink Dispenser With Stand, $5, Five Below There's nothing like a fresh batch of mimosas that's as simple as pushing a lever to dispense. These dispensers are also great for sangria. Don't waste that fresh fruit that's leftover, either! Sip up.

4 A Day Drinker Hat To Top Things Off Etsy Day Drinker Hat, $20, Etsy It's prime time to get into the art of day drinking from head to toe. Pair this cute hat with a swimsuit, or if you're going out during the day, denim shorts and a crop top would pair perfectly with this cap. This kicks that worry of doing your hair to the curb.

5 Gold Fire Sunglasses For Soaking Up Some Sunshine Amazon Lennon Style Sunglasses, $9.99, Amazon "Here comes the sun," and these John Lennon-inspired circle sunglasses are the perfect pair of shades to sip with. These vibrant colors are for any summer-loving flower child who's ready to have a dope time with her friends. You'd be wise to save these for festival season.

6 A Glamorous "Queen Of Everything" Wine Glass Christmas Tree Shops “Queen of Everything” Jeweled Oversized Wine Glass, $6.99, Christmas Tree Shops Oh, wine. Where would we be without your yummy greatness on a Sunday afternoon? The work week may be a royal pain, but you can live it up with this glass before then, queen.

7 A Tie Dye Wine Tote For Those Groovier Days Spent Poolside Etsy Tie Dye Quilted Wine Tote, $20, Etsy Day drinking at a friend's house? You know you can't leave the house without your favorite bottle of wine. A tie dye wine tote is the grooviest thing your Merlot may ever experience.

8 Squiggly Straws For That '90s Kid Nostalgia Party City Krazy Straws, $2.99, Party City Squiggly straws make any beverage you're drinking worth sipping on. This will add some zest to that margarita or Long Island ice tea. These seriously are the best straws ever, and look awesome in Instagram pictures.

9 A Wine Sippy Cup, So No Party Fouls Give Simple Wine Sippy Cup Deluxe Edition, $9.75, Give Simple Whoever created this cup deserves all the gold stars. How devastating is it when you spill your glass of wine by accident on your cute new sundress? It's beyond tragic. With these sippy cups, you can drink with peace of mind.