It's time to kick off the celebrations for Father's Day. With the holiday coming up soon, now that's the time to start thinking about what to buy your dad. Finding the perfect gift is notoriously tricky, but thankfully, there are plenty of last-minute treats you can get delivered straight to his doorstep. Here are 10 Father's Day cakes you can send to show your appreciation.

Father's Day on Sunday, June 21 is just around the corner. As of May 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and if you don't live near your dad you might not be able to celebrate him in person. The CDC travel recommendations as of May 28 state that since COVID-19 has been reported in all 50 states and travel increases the chances of getting and spreading the virus, the best way to avoid getting sick is to stay home. If you can't be there IRL, you can still show your love by ordering a decadent cake that'll get shipped to his home. And if you do live close to dad and can have a socially distant celebration with him, you can still order a cake to the house to avoid having to go in store to pick up a dessert. There are plenty of unique options you can choose from depending on your dad's preferences, from Milk Bar's PB & Banana Classic to We Take the Cake's Key Lime Bundt Cake. Check out the top sweet picks you can have delivered nationwide.

1. The P&B Classic

Give your dad Milk Bar's most popular party pack with a nutty twist. The PB & Banana Classic is filled with Birthday Cake Truffles and the limited-edition Peanut Butter & Banana Chocolate Chip Cake in one sweet and salty combination. You'll even enjoy free shipping in the United States if you order before June 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

2. Oprah's Favorite Key Lime Bundt Cake

We Take the Cake is a legendary custom-cake shop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The store's famous key lime bundt cake is even one of Oprah's Favorite Things. Crafted by hand using the best ingredients, give the gift of this dense, flavorful cake drizzled with key lime cream cheese frosting.

3. Father's Day Cookie Cake

This large cookie cake is made with real butter, whole eggs, and pure vanilla. The moist and chewy bite is topped off with an adorable white mustache and a "Happy Father's Day" message in blue and white icing.

4. The Cheesecake Factory Pineapple Upside Down Cake

If your dad is a fan of the Cheesecake Factory, he'll love this special Pineapple Upside Down Cake from the restaurant. The pineapple cheesecake has a maraschino cherry swirl and is sandwiched between two layers of buttery, pineapple upside down cake.

5. Moose Munch Cheesecake

This New York-style cheesecake has tasty chocolate chips and caramel swirled into the batter. It also has chopped almonds and cashews sprinkled on top, which give it a nutty crunch.

6. Ultimate Chocolate Cake

You can't go wrong with this chocolatey bite. A Harry & David bakery original, the cake is a combination of rich brownie fudge and a layer of New York-style cheesecake. There's also even more fudge frosting on the outside to satisfy your dad's sweet tooth.

7. Black Forest Cheesecake

This delicious cheesecake has a chocolate base and is stuffed with cherry filling. It's topped with whipped cream, chocolate curls, and Marciano cherries to give it a fruity touch. You can also personalize your own greeting card to add to the delivery.

8. Father's Day Carrot Cake

This classic carrot cake is decorated with a "Happy Father's Day" message on top. It's as tasty at it looks, with two layers of spice cake paced with grated carrots, plump raisins, and crisp walnuts. To top it off, the cake is packaged in an elegant gift box that comes with a personalized greeting card so you can send a message to dad.

9. Super Dad Cookie Cake

Celebrate dad with a cake from Mrs. Fields. The fan-favorite original cookie cake will satisfy his craving for chocolate chips. It's decorated with a star made of icing and a message that says, "Super Dad!"

10. Father's Day Bundle

The Father's Day Bundle not only comes with a mini chewy Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake, but also tons of mini chocolate candy bars and meat sticks. You can even add custom photos to the gift box to celebrate your favorite memories with dad.