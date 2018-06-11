By now, you're probably accustomed to dad jokes year-round, the occasional house call when you need Dad to fix something, and an endless well of wisdom. It all comes with the dad package, and on Father's Day, you need to show your appreciation for all of the little things he does on the daily that make a big difference in your life. Is your pop really laid-back? You'll want to browse through some shirts for dads for Father's Day, because you know he'll wear it all of the time.

Dad shirts range from punny to super awesome. In a way, those T-shirts match the dad persona to a T. Honestly, when was the last time you saw your dad rocking anything other than a T-shirt? Aside from special occasions, your dad may live for witty shirts, and you recognize and remember all of the silly ones he already has in stock.

This Father's Day, get your dad a shirt that characterizes all that he is. He's one of the funniest, most understanding, and reliable people you know. And as simple as the idea of getting a T-shirt for a gift may seem, the smile on his face when you give it to him will tell you that your present is anything but basic. Add an extra special item to your dad's wardrobe this year with any of these seven T-shirts.

Define "Dad" - Your dad means so many different things to you, but this witty shirt captures the gist of it. This shirt is funny and honest, just like him. Get ready for your dad to wear this at every birthday and Father's Day to follow. Actually, he might even lounge in this on the reg.

Bring On The Puns - If your dad is a fan of 'Star Wars,' then you've hit the Father's Day jackpot with this one. You will make your dad the happiest guy on Earth and in a galaxy far, far away. (See what I did there? You're welcome.) You can't go wrong with a spot-on pun like this one.

Highlight Those Dad Duties - Your dad handles those fatherly duties like a boss, and he probably has ever since you were a kid. Make sure you play Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo Money Mo Problems" so that he catches on to the humor. You may also need to put it on his iPod.

Proud Dad Coming Through - Get your dad a shirt that further emphasizes how proud he is and how lucky he is to have you as a kid. I mean, he gets to celebrate Father's Day because of you, doesn't he? You can't deny how well your dad wearing this T-shirt will do with the fans on your 'Gram. Bring on all of the feels.

Something That'll Make Him Laugh - At the end of the day, you have to admit that some level of farting is kind of funny. So, if your dad is the godfather of flatulence, this T-shirt is his new uniform. Don't be surprised if he lets one loose as you give to to him. You know, for comedic relief. Gotta love those dads and their farting sense of humor.