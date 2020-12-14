You're on a mission to find the best gift for the Alexis or David in your life. They're the person you send Schitt's Creek memes to on the reg and text "ew, David" to when you know they need an LOL. It makes perfect sense that you'd want to give them something that references your favorite show together. The first places you should look for inspiration are these Etsy shops with cute Schitt's Creek merchandise.

Nowadays, you can find just about anything you're looking for on Etsy. It's the place where artists totally flex their skills, and fans get to purchase a special piece of the fandom they love so much. If you're a Schitt's Creek lover, you'll get a kick out of the "fold in the cheese" wooden spoons and Rose Apothecary-like sugar scrubs on Etsy. You'll want your very own "ew, David" crewneck to rock as you rewatch the show for the millionth time on Netflix. These Etsy shops with cute Schitt's Creek merchandise are also where you might find a Moira Rose-inspired card for your bestie's birthday or a funny tee they can wear with their fave pair of jeans.

If you're in need of a gift for anyone in your Schitt's crew, here are 10 shops on Etsy to check out right now. You never know, you just might find something that's "a little bit Alexis" and a lot of what you love.

1. AFADesignShop Schitt's Creek T-shirt $13 | Etsy See on Etsy In the market for a Schitt's Creek tee? Look no further than AFADesignShop. This shop has a variety of cute shirts with quotes and references from the show on them. The tees are perfectly cozy to wear with a pair of jeans for running errands or with yoga pants when you're simply lounging around.

2. MyUrbanCrafts Love That Journey For Me Planter $23 | Etsy See on Etsy Plant parents will really appreciate MyUrbanCrafts for their Schitt's Creek-inspired planters. Get a pot with Alexis' "love that journey for me" inspirational quote on it that'll make you LOL every time you look at it.

3. SherlockDesignsAU Schitt's Creek Fold In The Cheese $39 | Etsy See on Etsy The foodie in your life would love something to use in the kitchen from SherlockDesignsAU. This shop features laser cut gifts like charcuterie boards and wooden spoons. There's a truly LOL-worthy "fold in the cheese" spoon ($8, Etsy) that will make your friend crack up every time they make enchiladas. They might also appreciate a Schitt's Creek quote cheese board for their in-house movie nights.

4. Homemadechicago Schitt's Creek Sticker or Magnet Bundle $11 | Etsy See on Etsy Decorate a laptop or reusable water bottle with these Schitt's Creek stickers. These custom illustrations from homemadechicago are adorable and reference some of your favorite moments from the series.

6. ShopJenRenArt Birthday Card / Schitt’s Creek / Moira Rose $6 | Etsy See on Etsy Snail mail is still one of the best ways to spread cheer and remind someone how much you love them. Not only does ShopJenRenArt have some cute Schitt's Creek stickers ($6, Etsy), but adorable cards as well for just about every occasion. Get your Moira-loving friend a card with the queen of the Rose family on the front for their birthday, and they'll be "positively bedeviled" with joy.

7. DropKickQueen Schitts Creek Pins $5 | Etsy See on Etsy DropKickQueen has an assortment of enamel pins for all your favorite Schitt's Creek characters. They'll give any denim jacket or crossbody bag a super cute upgrade.

8. WithLoveLouise Rose Apothecary Wine Tumbler $31 | Etsy See on Etsy Wine not get a Schitt's Creek wine tumbler? WithLoveLouise has an assortment of cups and tees for all types of occasions. Get a wine tumbler for your Herb Ertlinger fruit wine nights, or a Rosebud Motel mug ($19, Etsy) for that first cup of coffee in the morning.

9. Thirteez Ew David Unisex Sweatshirt $30 | Etsy See on Etsy Thirteez has more than just cool T-shirts in their shop. As a matter of fact, they're selling super cute "Ew, David" sweatshirts that are perfect for being cozy. Plus, they have a Rose Apothecary pillow ($23, Etsy) that'll complete the chill vibes at home.