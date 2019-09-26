10 Engagement Rings That Look Like Princess Beatrice's, But Are Way Cheaper

ICYMI, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are engaged! The couple announced the news on Sept. 26 through a Duke of York official statement. They also shared photographs taken by Beatrice’s sister Eugenie, which show a close-up view of the sparkling engagement ring. If the photos leave you wishing for a similar rock, there are tons of engagement rings that look like Princess Beatrice's without necessarily breaking the bank.

The ring is really something special — it’s a round-cut diamond on a silver band, with two large diamonds baguettes on either side. It was created by British designer Shaun Leane, and the best part? Edoardo played an active role in the ring’s creation. The designer shared details of the process in an Instagram post, writing, “I am so honoured Edoardo chose to work with me to design the engagement ring for Princess Beatrice and to have been involved in this special moment in their lives. The bespoke experience was a beautiful journey; from imagining the design with Edoardo to the crafting of the finished rings. Being able to incorporate both Edoardo and Princess Beatrice’s characters into the design has resulted in a unique ring that represents their love and lives entwining.” The designer further explained that the ring is a “fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs” and comes with two additional matching bands.

It’s a seriously stunning ring, but it doesn’t come cheap — Leane’s other engagement rings cost anywhere between $4,000 and $20,000 (and those aren’t even custom-made). Thankfully, you can copy this style without spending that much… here are a few of the most glamorous replicas.

1. 14K Solid White Gold Cubic Zirconia Engagement Ring 14K Solid White Gold Cubic Zirconia Engagement Ring $199.99 | UniversalJewels on Etsy This sparkling ring is made with cubic zirconia, a simulated material that has the same look as a diamond, for a fraction of the price. The ring comes in at 1.5 carats and has the same round center stone and rectangular baguettes seen on Beatrice’s design.

2. Sterling Silver Round Cubic Zirconia 3-Stone Ring Sterling Silver Round Cubic Zirconia 3-Stone Ring $48.90 | Berricle Once again, this style features cubic zirconia in the center stone and two baguettes with a sterling silver band. It’s timeless and lovely, and it’s under $100 — what’s not to love?

3. Round Cut Moissanite Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring Round Cut Moissanite Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring $212.13 | PanashJewelsIN on Etsy Moissanite is another precious mineral that compares to diamond, but it actually has a higher refractive index — meaning it’s sparklier, with a bit more color than a traditional diamond. Because natural moissanite is rare, it’s typically lab-created for use in jewelry, which helps bring down the price.

4. White Gold Round Cut Simulated Diamond Ring White Gold Round Cut Simulated Diamond Ring $399.95 | KNRINC2 on Etsy This ring isn’t exactly like Beatrice’s in terms of stone placement, but it gives off the same overall effect of opulence. You can order the band in yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold. The ring has a total carat weight (ctw) of 2.7, and it’s made with simulated diamonds, so it’s definitely a showstopper.

5. Brilliant Cut Ethical Engagement Ring Brilliant Cut Ethical Engagement Ring $79.99 | BlueMoonJewelryStore on Etsy Simulated diamonds are a great choice for many reasons. Not only are they inexpensive, but they’re also conflict-free, so they’re an ethical alternative to diamonds mined in exploitative environments. This understated but lovely ring copies Beatrice’s style with a beautifully delicate touch.

6. Sterling Silver CZ Solitaire Engagement Ring Sterling Silver CZ Solitaire Engagement Ring $20.99 | Bling Jewelry Yes, you read that price tag right — this one “rings” up (sorry) at just $20.99! It’s simple, classic, and looks great on everyone. And it features a 2.75 carat cubic zirconia stone, so it doesn’t skimp on shine.

7. Moissanite & Simulated Diamond Round Baguette Cut Band Moissanite & Simulated Diamond Round Baguette Cut Band $424.99 | ClaraPucci on Etsy If you prefer a ring with a bit more color, this rose gold design with moissanite is the same shape as the princess’ ring — but with a flair. The center stone is moissanite, and the outer two are simulated diamonds.

8. Diamond Essence Ring with Round Brilliant Stone and Tapering Baguettes Diamond Essence Ring with Round Brilliant Stone and Tapering Baguettes $99 | Diamond Essence This ring has simulated diamond baguettes tapered just slightly differently, if you’re looking for a more unique silhouette. It has a 2.1 ctw and a sterling silver rhodium base to finish off the look.

9. Round & Baguette Cut 3-Stone Engagement Ring Round & Baguette Cut 3-Stone Engagement Ring $168.99 | Clara Pucci As this brand points out on their website, simulated diamonds have the advantage of being literally flawless — they’re lab-created, so they have no imperfections whatsoever. This simple and delicate 2 carat ring is set in a white gold band, with three sparkling stones as the centerpiece.