If your best friend just got engaged, then you're probably spending a lot of your spare time looking for a quality gift to send them. While you're bored at work, you might be scrolling through engagement gift ideas on the Internet, and when you're making dinner, you might be daydreaming about what you would want if you were in their shoes.

But, to your disappointment, you might be coming up short. The typical bottles of wine or pieces of home decor may not feel like enough. After all, this is your best friend we're talking about — the person who's been there for you through thick and thin, and would listen to you rave about your crushes in high school. They deserve a private island, a yacht, or all the stars in the sky wrapped up in a beautiful bow. (Too bad that's not quite in your budget or feasible, huh?)

At the very least, they deserve a present that's cool and that they'll get a lot of use out of. This could be a cheese board for when they're hosting parties and get-togethers, or personalized duffel bags for their honeymoon. Here are 10 engagement gift ideas that are guaranteed to score big with the happy couple.

1. This Weekender Bag The Weekender $245 | Away When you're shopping for an engagement gift for your best friend and their SO, you should consider this weekender bag. It's perfect for a winter getaway to the mountains to go skiing, or a spontaneous road trip. Plus, it's totally chic and able to attach to the handle of their suitcase so they can navigate the airport with ease.

2. This Cheese Board And Knives Set Beck Cheese Board and 3 Copper Cheese Knives Set $53.80 $49.95 | Crate & Barrel It may sound a bit cheesy, but a food-related gift is always a grate idea. This cheese board and knives set, in particular, is made for the couple who loves to host parties or have friends over for a game night. It has a cooper handle and a huge surface for slices of cheddar, mozzarella, and gouda. Pick it up before one of your other friends does.

3. This Record Player Crosley UO Exclusive Cream + Rose Gold Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player $99 | Urban Outfitters The couple who loves listening to music together while they cook dinner will likely appreciate this record player. It'll give them a reason to start a vinyl collection (if they don't already have one), and stay home on Saturday nights and chill. Tell your friends to clear a shelf and make way for an aesthetically-pleasing and item before giving them this gift.

4. This Set Of Agate Coasters Medium Gold Edge Natural Agate Coasters (Set of 4) $59.99 $41.99 | Bed Bath & Beyond Every home needs knicks and knacks, and these coasters from Bed Bath & Beyond will be a great way for this newly-engaged couple to step up their decor. They'll make their coffee table sparkle, and their glasses of lemonade look so fashion-forward.

5. This Pizza Stone Pizza Stone With Frame $59.95 | Williams Sonoma Every engagement in your friend group steals another pizza your heart. But as much as you love watching your BFFs fall in love and get proposed to, it can be a struggle to find the right gift. Look no further than this pizza stone. It has a stainless-steel carrier for when the pie is ready to take out of the oven, and will make every get-together with the couple a little tastier.

6. This Cozy Throw Blanket Geo Tufted Tassel Throw Blanket — Beige $69 $54 | Urban Outfitters Some couples love to cuddle up on the couch and turn on their favorite movies on Disney+. If that sounds like your best friend and their SO, then you need to get them this throw blanket for their engagement. It'll add an extremely cozy item to their life, and give them another reason to spend quality time together at home.

7. This Set Of Espresso Cups And Saucers Aspen Espresso Cup with Saucer, Set of 8 $39.60 $36.95 | Crate & Barrel On the weekends, you may venture to coffee shops with your best friend and their SO, and try the latest brews on the menu. So it's only right that you get them this set of espresso cups and saucers for their place to celebrate their engagement. That way, if you decide to stay in for a cup of Joe one day, they have all the #necessary items. (Just be sure they have an espresso maker, too, OK?)

8. A Couple Of These Bathrobes Teddy Bear Faux Fur Robe $79 $39 | Pottery Barn Right after your best friend and their SO put a ring on it, they might want to rest and relax. They might want to enjoy each other's company in a bubble bath, or do facials together for an afternoon. That's where these faux fur bathrobes will come in handy. They'll keep the couple cozy from dawn until dusk, and look so cute in bathroom mirror selfies.

9. These Champagne Flutes Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen Champagne Flutes, Set of 4 $28 $22.40 | Williams Sonoma Your best friend and their SO have a lot of toasts coming in the near future. For example, there are the toasts that'll happen on the day of their engagement party, and at their wedding. Get them these stylish flutes, and monogram them too for an additional $10 each.