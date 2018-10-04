10 Cute Halloween Costumes For Pets That'll Make You Say "Aw" For Days
It's Halloween month, which means that you need to start planning your costume, if you haven't already. And as important as your own costume is, your pet's is arguably even more pressing. (You're just yearning to earn them that first prize trophy they truly deserve.) Lucky for you, I've rounded up a few of my favorite cute Halloween costumes for pets.
It can be difficult trying to convince your pet to keep their costume on all night long. Speaking from experience, I have a beagle and a chihuahua, and both of them are the absolute worst at playing nice with their costumes. (For example: The chihuahua tears hers off with her teeth and then rips it to shreds so she never has to wear it again.) So, even though I can't enjoy dressing my own dogs up, you bet I'm ready to see other people's dogs (and cats) in these outfits.
From teddy bears to Wonder Woman, every costume looks cuter when it's on a little furry friend. You can even get a multi-holiday costume — who says that your cat can't be dressed as Santa for Halloween, too? If you're still looking for the perfect 'fit for your four-legged bestie for Halloween, maybe the costumes on this list can provide some inspiration.
1. This Costume Will Give All The Other Pups Something To Taco 'Bout
Thrills & Chills™ Halloween Taco Pet Costume
$16.99
Can we just taco 'bout how awesome this costume is for your furry friend? There's no doubt they'll be the winner of the costume contest (and the talk of the entire puppy party).
2. This Ewok Costume Is Just Too Cute For Words
Star Wars™ Ewok™ Halloween Pet Costume
$23.97
So many tiny dogs already look like Ewoks, but with this costume, they can fulfill their destiny and transform into one of the most beloved characters of the 'Star Wars' franchise.
3. Wonder Woman Pup Is Here To Save The Day
Rubie's Costume Company Wonder Woman Dog & Cat Costume
$10.76
Do you think your pet can save the world? Make sure they're dressed for the occasion with this incredibly sweet 'Wonder Woman' costume (complete with that adorable headband).
4. This Lion Is So Incredibly Fluffy
Frisco Lion Mane with Tail Dog & Cat Costume
$10.99
Rawr! This costume sure does pack a seriously cute punch. The set comes with the lion mane and little fluff of hair for the end of your pet's tail — simple, but effective. (I'd be lion if I said that I didn't want you put it on your cat and get your cat to yawn so it looks like they're roaring.)
5. How Sweet Is This Rainbow Costume?
Rainbow Dog Costume - Rainbow/White - Hyde and Eek! Boutique
You definitely won't be feeling melan-collie when you look at this colorful costume. Your pet will be the talk of the town when you go trick-or-treating.
6. These Pups Are Ready To Show Off Their Skills In The Kitchen
Chef Dog Costume Hat and red scarf
$24.99
If you have a dog that will keep a hat on, not only are you seriously lucky, but that also means that you can put them in this pawsitively precious chef costume. Plus, you can keep the bandana for other holidays when you might want to dress up your dog in red.
7. Who You Gonna Call? This Ghostbuster Pup
Ghost Busters Dog Costume - Yellow
$13.19
"Who you gonna call?" Your pup, obv. This is one of the more involved costumes on this list, but if your pet is about it, the pics will turn out incredible. TBH, I'd trust my dog to fight off ghosts for me.
8. This 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle' Costume Will Have Everyone Saying, "Cowabunga!"
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael Dog Costume - Green
$19.79
This 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' costume is seriously to die for and will have all of your friends saying, "Cowabunga!"
9. The Cutest Teddy Bear I Ever Did See
Soft Cream colored Teddy Bear (Looks Like It Is Walking) Dog Costume
$45.99
I couldn't "bear" to leave this costume out. Everyone loves those viral videos of what looks like walking teddy bears (but is actually just a dog in a cute costume). This is perfect for Halloween, or anytime you just really want to get a perfectly Instagrammable pic with your pup.
10. I Can't Even With This Raptor Costume
Raptor Pet Dog Costume - Brown
$25.99
I literally laughed out loud when I saw this costume, because it's everything that I never knew I needed for my dog. If I saw a pup dressed in this, they would have me raptor-round their fingers (or paws).