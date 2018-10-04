It's Halloween month, which means that you need to start planning your costume, if you haven't already. And as important as your own costume is, your pet's is arguably even more pressing. (You're just yearning to earn them that first prize trophy they truly deserve.) Lucky for you, I've rounded up a few of my favorite cute Halloween costumes for pets.

It can be difficult trying to convince your pet to keep their costume on all night long. Speaking from experience, I have a beagle and a chihuahua, and both of them are the absolute worst at playing nice with their costumes. (For example: The chihuahua tears hers off with her teeth and then rips it to shreds so she never has to wear it again.) So, even though I can't enjoy dressing my own dogs up, you bet I'm ready to see other people's dogs (and cats) in these outfits.

From teddy bears to Wonder Woman, every costume looks cuter when it's on a little furry friend. You can even get a multi-holiday costume — who says that your cat can't be dressed as Santa for Halloween, too? If you're still looking for the perfect 'fit for your four-legged bestie for Halloween, maybe the costumes on this list can provide some inspiration.

1. This Costume Will Give All The Other Pups Something To Taco 'Bout

2. This Ewok Costume Is Just Too Cute For Words

3. Wonder Woman Pup Is Here To Save The Day

4. This Lion Is So Incredibly Fluffy

Frisco Lion Mane with Tail Dog & Cat Costume $10.99 Chewy Rawr! This costume sure does pack a seriously cute punch. The set comes with the lion mane and little fluff of hair for the end of your pet's tail — simple, but effective. (I'd be lion if I said that I didn't want you put it on your cat and get your cat to yawn so it looks like they're roaring.) Buy Now

5. How Sweet Is This Rainbow Costume?

6. These Pups Are Ready To Show Off Their Skills In The Kitchen

Chef Dog Costume Hat and red scarf $24.99 Etsy If you have a dog that will keep a hat on, not only are you seriously lucky, but that also means that you can put them in this pawsitively precious chef costume. Plus, you can keep the bandana for other holidays when you might want to dress up your dog in red. Buy Now

7. Who You Gonna Call? This Ghostbuster Pup

Ghost Busters Dog Costume - Yellow $13.19 Target "Who you gonna call?" Your pup, obv. This is one of the more involved costumes on this list, but if your pet is about it, the pics will turn out incredible. TBH, I'd trust my dog to fight off ghosts for me. Buy Now

8. This 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle' Costume Will Have Everyone Saying, "Cowabunga!"

9. The Cutest Teddy Bear I Ever Did See

10. I Can't Even With This Raptor Costume