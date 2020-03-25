10 Conversation-Starter Card Decks To Keep You & Your SO Entertained

Social distancing with your partner is great if your personal and professional situation allows you to. But let's be honest: Staying home day and night, even with the person you love, can get a little boring. Sure, there's Netflix, and probably plenty of projects you’ve been putting off around the house you can use to fill your time. But this period is also a great (if unexpected) opportunity to get to know one another on a deeper level, and with conversation-starter card decks it can be a lot of fun, too.

If you're not familiar with the concept, these are decks of cards, or sometimes games, with questions you can ask your partner that inspire deeper conversations and offer you an opportunity to learn more about each other. They range from decks that are fun, lighthearted, and bring out your silly sides, to really thought-provoking questions that invite you to explore your deepest thoughts and desires. And of course, some decks are more flirty and intimate, in case you want to get to know each other better while making things a little spicier in the process. If that sounds like a way you'd like to spend some quality quarantine time with your sweetie, then here are some great options for conversation starter decks to help get you going.

1. Our Moments Couples Edition Our Moments: Couples Edition $18.95 | Amazon This deck features 100 questions and conversation starters that will provide you with an opportunity to learn something brand new about your partner.

2. Intimacy Deck by Best Self Intimacy by Best Self $24.99 | Amazon Featuring 150 prompts, this deck is broken up into six categories: Past, Random, Life, Relationship, Intimacy, and About You. Depending on your mood, you and your partner can explore different aspects of each other.

3. TABLETOPICS Couples TABLETOPICS Couples $25 | Amazon TABLETOPICS has more than 20 different editions of conversation start packs for various situations, from first dates to DIY therapy, so they really know their stuff when it comes to ice breakers. This set is created specifically for couples to get to know one another on a more intimate level, which makes it a great way to spend some quality time while social distancing.

4. So... Card So... Cards $15.99 | Amazon While So... Cards aren't specifically for couples, they do ask the deep questions that help you understand your partner in new ways. They also make for a great jumping off point for new conversations you've never had before.

5. Let's Mingle Let's Mingle $23.95 | Amazon This deck is all about adding a little spice to your conversations and just having some fun while learning new things about one another.

6. Talk Flirt Dare Talk Flirt Date $22.50 | Amazon This deck is really a three-in-one set that can be catered to your mood. The "talk game" deck has conversation prompts that encourage deep conversations. The "flirt game" takes things to the next level by promoting flirtation and sharing secrets. Finally, the "dare game" is all about flirty dares for you each to participate in.

7. PDA: Please Don't Ask PDA: Please Don't Ask $29.90 | Amazon When you're ready to get a little extra spicy, the PDA game is what you're looking for. This timed game makes players answer more, ahem, adult questions.

8. The Ultimate Game For Couples The Ultimate Game For Couples $24.99 | Amazon This deck can be played with your partner or against another couple. The questions are a mix of more intimate, thoughtful questions with some fun and silly ones. That way, you can get to know one another without things getting too serious.

9. Reveal Or Conceal Reveal Or Conceal $22.99 | Amazon This set of cards serves as both a way to ask deep questions you've never asked (or perhaps even thought of) before, and also a competitive board game. Each player takes a turn answering the question, and the person with the most interesting answer gets points. Or if you just want to use the cards to spark new conversations, you can forgo the point system all together and utilize the questions as a jumping off point.