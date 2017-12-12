10 Cats In Christmas Outfits Who Are Seriously Hating Life

Christmas is all about spending time with your family. That includes your pets, too. However getting cats involved in all the holiday festivities can be a real task. Felines get a bad rep as the Scroogiest of animals, but we totally get it. Sometimes, I just want to be left alone, and not thrown into an ugly Christmas sweater. Some cats love a good holiday family photo, and others are just hating life the whole time. Regardless of their holiday spirit, we can't help ourselves from putting our beloved cats in Christmas outfits just to celebrate the holiday season.

Every meow sounds like a "bah humbug," but even the Grinch and Mr. Scrooge learned to love Christmas, so there is always hope. Maybe these 10 cats dressed in their holiday best will realize how great they look, and turn that scowl upside down. You know Santa won't give you any presents if you're grumpy. So kitties, here's a little helpful tip from me to you: Even if you're hating it, fake it 'til Christmas morning when the gifts are already under the tree. Then, you can be as grumpy as you want. I'm really sorry you're being forced to wear that Santa outfit, but it's true, you look absolutely purr-fect and I hope you have a meowy Christmas.

1 No One Is Getting Out Of Wearing A Holiday Outfit Two of the hundreds of pics I took for my cat holiday card (if you want one, tell me! I have like five extra ones :-)) — (@kimberlyboase) # Every kitty in this household is being forced to wear a Christmas outfit. No one is safe! It's OK, these cats look like they're already planning their escape route if need be.

2 No, You Don't Look Stupid In That Hat I bought a new Christmas outfit for my cat. He totally loves it, can't you tell? 😆 — (@joiefulbird) # The blue really brings out the whiteness of your fur. I know a hat on a cat feels demeaning, but you look great. Heck, I bet your head has never felt so warm before. That's something.

3 Maybe The Beard's A Little Much Guys!!! While taking down our Christmas decorations I found this Santa outfit for our cat and he's totally stoked about it! — (@heuristiclineup) # Yeah, I'm not sure how I feel about the beard either. It's less Santa and more Uncle Sam right now. Either way, cat, you look great. You should really think about growing out your fur.

4 This Santa Is Not So Jolly I got my cat a little Christmas outfit, isn't she beautiful?!😻😻 — (@mcdemi) # Santa is more of a happy person who says, "Ho, ho, ho." This cat looks more like she's screaming, "No, no, no." Even is she isn't feeling it, I think the red coat looks fab with her white fur.

5 All Of The Other Kitties Used To Laugh & Call Him Names The Cat. Still having to parade for The Kids in her Christmas outfit. — (@fattyfaulkner) # I bet the bullying Rudolph used to go through is nothing in comparison to the humiliation this cat must be feeling. This cat is having an identity crisis. Am I a reindeer, or am I a cat?

6 Don't Worry Kitty, Even Rudolph Got His Redemption The cat has a new #Christmas outfit #CatsOfTwitter — (@janemccallion) # This cat has agreed to one picture. He will not smile for the picture, but you will get one picture of him wearing a reindeer outfit. Then, he is done. You got your picture, and now this embarrassing outfit is coming off!

7 A Santa Reindeer? It's All Too Much Can't cope with my cat in his Christmas outfit, makes my life — (@aleciamitch) # This cat is overwhelmed by everything. He's in a Santa outfit with reindeer antlers on his head sitting next to the Christmas tree. It's just a lot to take in. He needs a little time to process this.

8 This Cat Has Had Enough Christmas Spirit @Loeybug I don't know u but here's my cat escaping from her Christmas outfit — (@b_rom0) # Abort mission! This cat is not having it. He's ready to take off this Santa outfit and go full Scrooge on everyone.

9 This Cat Is Not Feline Festive My parents have got a new Christmas outfit for the cat this year — (@catch_frase) # OK, we'll admit this hat has a lot going on. Though kitty, you pull it off so well. No one else could make such a stupid Christmas hat look so cute. We promise.