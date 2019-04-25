If you're anything like me, coffee is not only a drink you get in the morning, but a necessity to stay productive and awake throughout the day. You're not completely yourself until you've had your first cup of coffee. However, going to your local coffee shop on the regular can really take a hit on your weekly budget. Instead of doing anything drastic like cutting down your caffeine intake, you should try some of the best cold coffee drinks you can make yourself at home.

It's always cheaper to make something yourself, but you might be worried you won't be able to make it exactly like your favorite café does. Luckily, there are recipes out there for even your favorite iced coffee drinks for you to replicate in your own kitchen. You have the skills to be your very own barista. All you need to do is follow these 10 coffee recipes from YouTube to make the perfect latte or cold brew. I truly believe brew can do it!

Just imagine starting your day off sipping an iced coffee you made yourself. You may even save up enough cash for that trip you've been wanting to take with your besties. (If you weren't already on board, now you're loving this idea a latte, am I right?)

1. S'mores Iced Coffee The Domestic Geek on YouTube I'm always looking for s'more s'mores recipes, and here's one for all of the coffee lovers out there. For the perfect blend of chocolate, marshmallow fluff, and graham crackers, try your hand at this blended coffee beverage this summer. If you're feeling adventurous, there are four other recipes in this video to try for the rest of the work week.

2. Toasted Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Pailin's Kitchen on YouTube Sometimes, the best money-saving hack is to find a recipe that tastes exactly like your favorite Starbucks drink. For anyone who loves their coconut cold brew coffee, you'll enjoy this at-home version.

3. Thai Iced Coffee Pailin's Kitchen on YouTube I order Thai takeout at least once a week. Whenever I get my Pad Thai or Pad See Ew, I also need to order a Thai iced coffee, because it's so good. Now that I can make it at home, I'll be saving myself a little extra every time I treat myself to takeout.

4. Iced Caramel Macchiato Perfectly Inspired on YouTube My go-to Starbucks order for the longest time was a caramel macchiato. (I have to admit, it's because I loved the caramel drizzle on top.) It's actually super easy to replicate at home by getting some Ghirardelli caramel syrup from Amazon, which is recommended in this tutorial.

5. Kit Kat Cold Coffee Yummy on YouTube For a girl who likes a lot of flavor, you'll love this video that features five different cold coffee recipes. The one that stuck out the most to me is the Kit Kat cold coffee. Give yourself a break from spending tons on your morning brew, and blend up a drink that tastes like one of your favorite candies.

6. Vanilla Mint Cold Brew keepupwithliv on YouTube I've heard of chocolate mint coffee, but this vanilla mint recipe sounds super refreshing. This is the kind of coffee you want to make on a hot summer morning. The added mint leaves makes it super Instagram-worthy, and ready for a sippin' selfie.

7. Mexican Chocolate Cold Brew MokaBees on YouTube This Mexican chocolate cold brew is the perfect recipe for anyone who's looking for an extra delicious kick to their morning cup of java. This video also features a recipe for a vanilla bourbon cold brew for anyone who's 21 or up.

8. Iced Mocha madisonjaneroberts on YouTube For a traditional iced coffee, you'll want to keep this mocha recipe handy. Not only is it great for a chocolate lover, but you'll love it so much, you'll want to mocha it all the time.

9. A Simple Ice Latte Amanda Ensing on YouTube Since I'm not really a master in the kitchen, I live for simple recipes. With a title like "World's Easiest Ice Latte Recipe," you've already won me over with this tutorial. This recipe is seriously perfect for someone who presses the snooze button one too many times in the morning.