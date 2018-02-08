Looking good doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. Of course, I love a good Dior foundation and Caudalie cream, but that doesn't mean all great items are $50+. If your money's not burning a hole in your pocket, then try out these 10 beauty products under $15 and look hot AF without the high cost.

When I was just starting out on my makeup journey, I was living with my family in New Jersey, tutoring for chump change after school, and doing some sort of chores (TBH, I can't remember what they were) for $5 of allowance money from my parents every week. Now, my wallet can handle the purchase of my favorite Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Blur Primer ($52; sephora.com) and Natasha Denona Purple-Blue Eyeshadow Palette 28 ($239; sephora.com) knowing that, through my work, I'll see a return on my investment though my artistry.

However if I'm splurging somewhere, you best bet I'm scrimping and saving everywhere else. Not all wonderful products cost a fortune. If you want to get the most bang for your buck, then try out these 10 products and save up your extra cash for that one special splurge every now and then.

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain, $14, Sephora

So this is truly (honestly) my all-time favorite liquid lipstick formula, and it's by far one of the most inexpensive. It's matte and transfer-proof, but it doesn't dry out the lips or crack throughout the day. Plus when it does fade (because all lipsticks will and do with time), it fades nicely and softly without any pesky patches. My favorite hues include Always Red, Marvelous Mauve, Pink Tea, and Dark Forest.

Kiss Looks So Natural Lashes

Kiss Looks So Natural Lashes in Flirty, $12, Ulta

When I'm not wearing my Huda Beauty Faux Mink Jade Lashes ($23; sephora.com), chances are I'm wearing these Kiss lashes. They're perfectly at the crossroads between natural and dramatic. Plus, I reuse them for weeks until they literally disintegrate in my fingers.

Duo Brush On Adhesive

Duo Brush On Adhesive, $9, Sephora

This lash glue is life. My eyes are super sensitive and I wear false lashes every day, but this latex-free formula never irritates me. Plus, the brush applicator makes it easy to apply the perfect amount of glue to each lash.

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, $5, Target

This is the first mascara I ever owned and it's still a v good, v standard mascara. Is it the best mascara I've ever owned? Nope. Does it get the job done? Absolutely.

New York Color Extreme Black Liquid Eyeliner

New York Color Extreme Black Liquid Eyeliner, $4, Walmart

This liner was a staple of my teen years and I still love it till this day. It's super black and the perfect fluidity for even the finest of lines. The only draw back is that it flakes if you rub your eyes, so... just don't rub your eyes.

NYX White Liquid Liner

NYX White Liquid Liner, $7, NYX Cosmetics

If you want to jump on the white eyeliner trend, or if you want to create some straight up masterpieces on your eyelids, this is the only white liquid liner I swear by. Many white eyeliners are sheer and will pick up your eyeshadow. This one is super opaque and will give you all the drama you're searching for.

Vaseline Original Petroleum

Vaseline Original Petroleum, $5, Walmart

Now I don't recommend using Vaseline as a moisturizer like Marilyn Monroe did, but Vaseline does make a great skin protectant. It can lock in the moisture that you place on the skin first. In a pinch, I'll use it on my dry, cracked hands and lips. Plus, if you're doing a photo shoot, it makes a really rad, wet highlight, especially when you mix in a little bit of shimmer.

Wet N Wild Silk Finish Lipstick

Wet N Wild Silk Finish Lipstick, $1, Walgreens

These are, by far, the best $1 lipsticks you'll ever try. Just like dollar pizza, it satisfies a craving. Plus, Wet N Wild is cruelty free, even at its low, low price point.

Violet Voss Glitter

Violet Voss Glitter, $9, Ricky's NYC

I have more Violet Voss glitters than I care to admit. They're all so gorgeous, especially the shade Wendy which is translucent and can be tapped over any color shadow. Their glitter adhesive is also the best glitter adhesive.

Real Techniques Blush Brush

Real Techniques Blush Brush, $9, Target

Do not sleep on the Real Techniques brushes, particularly their big face brushes. They're so soft and fluffy!

Take it from a professional makeup artist: splurge where you need to, and save where you can. There'd no use in having a beat face if you can't afford to show it off and lap up the compliments.