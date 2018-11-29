The holidays are now upon us and with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday in the rear view mirror, you might already have your holiday shopping done! If so, I'm jealous and I want your organizational skills, please. If you still have gifts to buy, then this list of amazing 2018 holiday gifts for your boyfriend or girlfriend under $20 might help you out! Under $20 dollars, you say? Yes, and they're all great gifts that will make your sweetie smile without breaking the bank.

Of course, the holidays are about spending time with loved ones, marveling at all the beautiful and sparkling holiday decorations, and partying with your friends in your finest cheesy Christmas sweater. The holidays are meant to be a time to relax and enjoy yourself, but budgeting and stressing about finding the perfect gift can really throw a wrench — or a candy cane? — into your good times. While you might be finding gifts for family, friends, and maybe even your boss, you're definitely going to want to nail the gift you give your boyfriend or girlfriend. Whether you've been dating for a few months or approaching a big anniversary, there's something on this list that works for every relationship stage!

Whiskey Stones Whiskey Stones $8.95 Amazon.com These whiskey stones are perfect for chilling beverages like whiskey without watering down your drink! This set comes with 9 stones in a velvet bag and are reusable. Made of 100% pure soapstone, these rocks are a great addition to your bae's bar.

Motto Journals Motto Journal $10 Anthropologie.com These beautiful journals come in 5 different colors with different inspiring mottos on the cover, from "Live Your Wild Dreams" to "Start Something Wonderful." Made by Compendium, these journals are sturdy, portable, and filled with plenty of space for your partner to jot down their thoughts, dreams, and how much they adore you!

Black Playing Cards MINIM Playing Cards $17.11 Amazon.com These black, minimalistic playing cards make game night extra sexy. These cards are chic and mysterious, perfect for your poker-faced partner. Available for Amazon Prime shipping, this gift is certain to elevate game night to new heights.

Magnetic Hourglass Zicome Hand-Blown Magnetic Hourglass $9.98 Amazon.com Time is the ultimate luxury, and this mesmerizing hourglass is a cool addition to your babe's desk or work surface. There's something relaxing and hypnotic about watching the iron grains fall and stack into a spiky, geometric pile at the magnetic base of this hourglass. The combination of black, metal, and wood make this a really chic, super affordable gift.

Madewell x Charity: Water Tote Bag Madewell x Charity: Water Tote Bag $10 Madewell.com If your partner loves to donate to worthy causes, they'll certainly appreciate this gift. 100 percent of proceeds of this tote bag go to supporting charity: water and it's mission to provide clean drinking water to the six million people around the world who are without access to it. It's a classic canvas tote with a crisp graphic, easy to wash and super useful!

Library Card Art Print Library Card Art Print $12.95 Etsy.com For the book lover of your life, this gift is unique and a great way to show them that you've been listening to them talk about how much they love reading! Etsy offers many library cards of classic novels, so you can choose your partner's favorite book. Framing this will be a treasured addition to their gallery wall!

Unicorn Mug Unicorn Mug $14 Nordstroms.com Let your babe know that you think they're not just special — they're a unicorn. This stoneware mug features a pen and ink drawing of a beautiful unicorn and will remind your honey of your love every morning as they enjoy their coffee.

Herschel Supply Co. Card Case Herschel Supply Co. Card Case $20 Nordstroms.com This sturdy card case from Herschel and Co. comes in three different colors and has a slip pocket with 4 card slots. This is a super easy and cool gift for your honey that helps them carry their bank without breaking yours!