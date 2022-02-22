Be The First To Try Spindrift’s New Blood Orange Tangerine Flavor With This Giveaway

Listen up, sparkling water lovers, because you’re not gonna want to miss this. Spindrift is giving away 5,000 packs of its new Blood Orange Tangerine flavor, which, ICYDK, was revealed on Feb. 22 as the brand’s latest mystery flavor. The 8-packs filled with 12-ounce cans of the new citrusy flavor will be given away during the week of Feb. 28. Here’s what you need to know about how to win free a Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine flavor pack for an early taste of the anything-but-ordinary new flavor.

Spindrift devotees (or Drifters, as they’re called) might have heard the company announced its new Blood Orange Tangerine flavor on Feb. 22. The sip is made with real squeezed blood oranges and tangerines for a rich yet citrusy flavor that’s as refreshing as it is sweet. (Plus, its delightful pink-orange color isn’t anything to sneeze at, either.) Numerology fans know that Feb. 22, 2022 is already a powerfully lucky day, so to celebrate the doubly lucky day, Spindrift is giving thousands of fans an exclusive taste of the new flavor before it hits store shelves this spring.

Here’s how you can enter to win a pack of Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine: Starting Feb. 22, Drifters can enter to win an 8-pack of Blood Orange Tangerine sparkling water on the official contest website. In honor of the beverage’s unique blend of blood orange and tangerine, you’ll be asked to share a quality about yourself that makes you “anything but ordinary.”

Spindrift will pick 1,000 lucky winners every day from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, which means you have five days worth of chances on your side. That’s pretty lucky if you ask me.

Fans who don’t win one of the 5,000 free packs can still join in on the celebrations by attending the Blood Orange Tangerine virtual launch party on Apr. 28. Enter for your chance to attend by using the hashtag #AnythingButOrdinary on Twitter during the launch period. Only 100 customers will be selected, so keep checking Spindrift’s socials for more details.

The highly anticipated Blood Orange Tangerine flavor will be available online and in-stores at Target and Market Basket in mid-March 2022 and expand to other retailers in April, according to a Spindrift spokesperson. You can expect to pay $6.49 for an 8-pack or $26 for a 24-pack.

Before heading out to the grocery store to snag your next pack of Spindrift, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.