Here’s Why You Don’t Have Instagram’s 2021 Year In Review Story

In the spirit of summing up the best moments of the year, Instagram unveiled its new 2021 Playback feature that showcases some of your best Stories from the last 12 months. You might already see people posting their year in review — and if you haven’t, it’s sure to flood your friends’ Stories in the next few days. However, if you’ve already tried looking for your own and haven’t had any luck, there might be a few reasons you aren’t seeing it. Here’s why you don’t have Instagram’s 2021 Playback year-in-review feature.

Instagram announced its new 2021 Playback feature on Dec. 9 and shared a helpful tutorial on customizing and posting it on its @creators account. Now that the feature has officially hit the app, you may have looked for it on your home page in hopes of finding the year in review Story.

There are a couple of ways to find your Playback on Instagram. First, you can find it as a prompt on the Instagram home page. If you don’t see it there, you can tap on one of your friend’s 2021 Playback stickers in their Story. Here are a couple of reasons why the feature isn’t showing up for you.

1. You Don’t Have Stories Archive Turned On

To get the 2021 Playback feature, you’ll need to have your Stories Archive turned on. Unfortunately, if you didn’t have the setting switched on during the year, you won’t be able to get your Playback.

However, it’s important to note that the Stories Archive setting is automatically switched on, which means if you never toggled the setting off, it shouldn’t be an issue for you.

You can check your Archive status by opening Instagram and heading to your profile. From there, tap on the three lines in the top-right corner and then choose “Archive.” Make sure the top tab says “Stories Archive” and tap on the three dots at the top right corner. Hit “Settings” and make sure “Save Story to Archive” is turned on. You can also check it by going to “Settings” and typing in “Story.”

Instagram

2. You Didn’t Post Enough Stories

The other reason you may not be seeing your 2021 Playback is you didn’t post enough. If you didn’t post at least three Instagram Stories throughout the year, you won’t get the Playback feature. (If that’s the case for you, you’ll want to up your Stories posts to get a review in 2022.)

Courtesy Of Instagram

If you meet all the requirements to get the Instagram 2021 Playback, you might want to try restarting your app to find it. Once you find your Playback, you can download each frame and save it to your gallery.

As you preview your first annual year of Stories, you can customize your Instagram 2021 Playback by choosing which Stories are in it and adding music or text. In total, you can add up to 10 different Stories from your Stories Archive.

The 2021 Playback will be available through most of the rest of the year, according to an Instagram spokesperson, so you’ll have plenty of time to find yours. Once you finally find you Instagram 2021 Playback, you can reminisce on all the best moments from the year.