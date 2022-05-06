If you start to see bigger photos and videos on your Instagram feed in the coming weeks, don’t worry — it’s not an app glitch. Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri took to his account on May 3 to announce the feed switch-up, so if you’ve been wondering why your Instagram feed looks different, this photo and video test explains it all. Here’s what you need to know about the super-sized pics and vids.

In the May 3 Reel posted to his personal account, Mosseri shared that Instagram is launching a new in-feed test that increases the size of images and videos to utilize more space on your screen. According to Mosseri, the test, which you’ll see in your Home feed, will begin rolling out to select users this week, and continue to roll out until mid-May 2022. As for the inspiration behind the change, Mosseri shared that implementing taller images and videos is the company’s way of making the Instagram experience even more immersive. If you are part of the test, the content on your feed will look bigger than it was before in order to adapt to a mobile-first world.

Mosseri shared an example in the video, and you can see as it scrolls that the images and videos look more rectangular, which makes sense because they utilize a 9:16 ratio, which is meant for tall videos and images. The old default for Instagram was a square 1:1 ratio.

The feedback in the comments is mixed as of May 6, but if you’re part of the test, you can check it out and see for yourself if you like the super-sized feed.

Larger in-feed content isn’t the only change your feed has seen in 2022. After testing three new specialized feed options at the beginning of the year, Instagram officially rolled out Following and Favorites feeds in March 2022 to allow users to personalize their content and to view their IG feeds chronologically once again.

That same month, Meta also launched auto-generated captions for in-Feed videos to finally make video content more accessible across the board. Even your DMs got a major makeover this year, when Instagram launched new features that let users share music through two streaming services, create private polls for your group chats, and more. Needless to say, Mosseri has been a busy man in 2022.

If you’re not seeing the larger photos and videos on your feed, make sure you’re on the Home feed and not the Following or Favorites feed to check if you’re in the test. To return back to the Home feed, just tap the arrow next to the “Following” or “Favorites” logo at the top of the screen. It’s unclear how long it’ll take for the test the roll out completely, so if you’re still not seeing it on your Home feed, keep checking the app often for any changes.