Dr. Pepper is bringing fans an unexpected twist on its classic flavor — a chocolate soda mash-up. In celebration of its newly launched “Pepper Perks” rewards and the upcoming National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) football season, the brand is giving you the chance to score the chocolate-flavored soda. If you’re hype about the dessert-forward sip, here’s where to get Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate.

Dr. Pepper unveiled its FANtastic Chocolate soda on Sunday, Aug. 15, and it sounds like a sweet combo. The sip features a blend of Dr. Pepper’s classic taste (a mash-up of 23 flavors) and chocolate notes, but it won’t be hitting store shelves. Instead, you’ll need to take a few extra steps to get your hands on the exclusive flavor. The only way to get the Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate soda is via the new Dr. Pepper “Pepper Perks” rewards app, so here’s what to do.

You’ll need to access the Dr. Pepper rewards site using the web browser on your computer or phone. So first, you’ll want to head to Dr. Pepper’s website and click “Rewards.” From there, you can sign up for “Pepper Perks” rewards for free. After you’ve signed up, you’ll see a list of prizes you can redeem with your rewards points. To score the FANtastic Chocolate, you’ll need 100 rewards points, which means you’ll need to buy $30 worth of Dr. Pepper products. As you stock up on the sips, submit an image of your receipt to get your rewards points. Once you’ve got 100 points, you can redeem them for the exclusive FANtastic Chocolate flavor while supplies last.

It’s unclear how long the Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate soda will be available, but considering it’s only while supplies last, you’ll probably want to act fast before it’s gone.

Additionally, you can redeem a free entry for a chance to win a trip to the 2022 NCAA National Championship Game sweepstakes, and a second entry for 10 points. If you’re wondering what other prizes you can redeem for being a loyal Dr. Pepper fan, you’ll also find the Dr. Pepper Fansville Fan Pack you can get for 50 rewards points, which features a drawstring backpack, apron, sign, foam hand, and can cooler.

When heading to the store to load up on Dr. Pepper sips to get rewards points for the FANtastic Chocolate soda, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.