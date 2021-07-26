You Can Buy Dunkin’-Themed Dog Toys On Your Next Coffee Run

Calling all Dunkin’ fans, your pup can rep your love for the Boston-based chain with the cutest new lineup of dog toys. The coffee brand partnered up with Bark to launch another collection of dog toys, and they also benefit a good cause. If you’re ready to spoil fido with some java-inspired plushies, here’s where to get the Bark’s 2021 Dunkin’ dog toy collection.

Bark unveiled its new Dunkin’ collection of dog toys on Monday, July 26, and it includes two adorable options. The first option is the plush Dunkin’ classic coffee cup toy, shaped like a Dunkin’ coffee cup and includes a treat-dispensing feature for extra fun. The second offering is the Dunkin’ bag with a strawberry frosted sprinkled donut plush, a multi-layered toy with squeakers. You won’t be able to add these toys to your Bark Box right away, but you can scoop them up on your next coffee run.

The toys launch on July 26 at participating Dunkin’ locations, and you can score them when you make a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. When you donate $12, you’ll get the treat-dispensing Dunkin’ cup toy, and a $15 donation will get you the Dunkin’ bag with the strawberry frosted donut toy.

The donation funds will benefit the Childhood Foundation’s programs, which aims to spread happiness to children battling an illness or childhood hunger. The programs include the Dogs for Joy initiative, which organizes service dog visits to children’s hospitals.

Courtesy of Bark

Courtesy of Bark

Come Aug. 26, you’ll also be able to add the Dunkin’ dog toys by using “Add-to-Box” on BarkBox or donating on BarkShop for for your preferred toy.

This isn’t the first time Dunkin’ and Bark collaborated on dog toys to benefit a charity. Last year, Bark and Dunkin’ offered a coffee cup toy and a Munchkins box with three donut hole balls. The toys sold out super quickly at Dunkin’ last year, raising over $1.8 million for its foundation programs, so you can expect this year’s Bark x Dunkin’ dog toys to similarly fly off the shelves.

