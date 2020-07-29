It's time to treat your pooch to some tasty looking toys. In partnership with BARK, a company that makes products for dogs, Dunkin' is releasing themed dog toys that will only be available while supplies last — and it's all for a good cause. You can't exactly add these toys to your Dunkin' order, but here's where you can get these BARK x Dunkin' dog toys for your four-legged friend.

Dunkin' is releasing its dog toys at participating nationwide locations on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The toys, which are made in partnership with BARK, are being offered as a thank-you gift to customers who make a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which supports children's health and hunger relief in underserved communities. So while you're getting your pooch an adorable new toy, you're also contributing to a good cause.

There are two different toys available: a squeaky, fluffy coffee cup and a soft Munchkins box with three donut hole balls. To get your hands on the gift, you'll need to make a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation at a participating Dunkin’ location. The foundation' also includes a Dogs for Joy program, which brings full-time service dogs to children’s hospitals, so your dog toy will also help the program's efforts to provide service dogs where they're needed.

Courtesy of BARK x Dunkin'

If you make a $12 donation, you'll get a hot coffee dog toy, which is full of fluff and also squeaks. If you make a $15 donation, you'll receive a multipart box of Munchkins donut hole treats dog toys. The complimentary gifts are only available while supplies last, so you'll want to visit your local Dunkin' as soon as you can. Since the toys are only being offered at participating locations, it's a good idea to check with your nearest spot about availability using the Dunkin' store locator.

When you head out to Dunkin' to grab your toys, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus pandemic guidance as of June 15. The CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary trips, wearing a cloth face covering when you do go out, using contactless payment methods when possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving stores. Dunkin' is operating some locations with reduced hours and offering drive-thru and carry-out service as well as on-the-go ordering with curbside pick-up. Whichever ordering method you use, you can make your donation and get your pooch in on your next Dunkin' run.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.