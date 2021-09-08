Don't sleep on the latest Oreo release because Pikachu and gang are now available in cookie form, and you’ve gotta catch ‘em all. Although you won’t need a Poké Ball to grab a pack of the bites, you might have to buy a few packs to find all 16 Pokémon designs because some are rarer than others. If you’re hype about the nostalgic bites, here’s where to buy Pokémon Oreos to upgrade your cookie game.

Oreo announced Limited Edition Pokémon x Oreo cookie packs in a video on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The clip shows an animation of a trainer hunting a Pikachu before unveiling the Oreo packs, ushering in the brand's first cookie rarity scheme. That means each pack of Pokémon Oreos will feature designs at random, so there’s no guarantee you’ll see all 16 designs in one bag. If you’re ready to feel like a Trainer IRL, you can preorder a 15.25-ounce package of Pokémon x Oreo cookies on Oreo’s website for $5.19. The limited-edition Pokémon Oreos will release in stores nationwide on Sept. 13.

Each cookie will feature chocolate wafers and original creme filling along with one of 16 adorable embossed Pokémon designs. They include classics like Squirtle, Jigglypuff, and more. Of course, since this is the Pokémon universe, some Pokémon Oreos are rarer than others. Pro tip: Keep a good eye out for the Mew cookie, which is the rarest of them all, according to Oreo.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

You can preorder up to two packs of Pokémon Oreos as of Sept. 8, and FedEx Ground shipping will cost around $7.99 (though it may vary by location). The cookies will ship out on or after the Sept. 13 launch date.

Pokémon lovers who want to get all 16 designs should carefully check off which members of the Pokémon universe they score in a pack. In your pack, you may find characters like Sandshrew, Lapras, Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Charmander, Jigglypuff, Dratini, Mew, Sableye, Grookey, Rowlet, Snivy, Piplup, Squirtle, Cyndaquil, or Pancham.‌

Courtesy of Pokémon/Oreo

Again, to catch (and dunk) ‘em all, you’ll need to likely pick up a few packs. When the Limited Edition Pokémon x Oreo cookies officially hit the shelves, be sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before heading to the store.