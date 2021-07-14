With National Ice Cream Day around the corner, Minnidip and Jeni’s are teaming up to pay homage to the dessert of summer with a pool season-approved collection. Whether or not you have access to a pool IRL, this whimsical collaboration offers so many options to help you cool down — and you could potentially win a “pool party in a box” with ‘Gram-worthy pieces from the line. Here’s where to buy Minnidip x Jeni’s inflatable pool and float collection to up the ante on your Hot Girl Summer.

On Friday, July 16, Minnidip and Jeni’s are launching their pool party collection online at www.minnidip.com/jenis, according to a press release emailed to Elite Daily. Considering the collab is inspired by the colors and textures of iconic Jeni’s ice cream flavors like Brambleberry Crisp and Frosé Sorbet, it’s not surprising that the lineup is aesthetic AF. All of the multi-hued pieces feature hand-drawn designs that emulate those of ice cream swirls, as well as fun details that pay homage to signature Jeni’s ingredients. In addition to representing mint chip flakes as speckles and terrazzo pieces as streusel crumbles, the designers also used beach balls, games, and pool floats to give playful nods to Jeni’s iconic orange pint and the company’s newest ice cream truck-inspired ice cream collection.

The collection includes five pieces, which you can purchase individually or as part of one of two different $99 “Pool party in a box” options: one for people with a pool, and one for people without one.

Courtesy of Minnidip x Jeni's

Pool Party In A Box #1 (No Pool)

The centerpiece for this $99 collection is Minnidip x Jeni’s Luxe Inflatable Pool, which is perfect for when you want to take a dip in your backyard. The piece, which retails for $45 by itself, is inspired by Jeni’s Frosé Sorbet, Lemon & Blueberries Parfait, Brambleberry Crisp, Lemon Bar, Green Mint Chip, and Wildberry Lavender flavors, giving it a colorful and whimsical vibe.

Courtesy of Minnidip x Jeni's

This collection also comes with Minnidip x Jeni’s Ice Cream Pint Toss Game ($35 by itself) and one Ice Cream Scoop Beach Ball ($18), which basically looks like an oversized pint of Jeni’s ice cream, as well as a $18 pint cooler that’s inspired by an ice cream truck. You can score all of these pieces for $99 with free shipping when you order it as one collection.

Courtesy of Minnidip x Jeni's

Pool Party In A Box #2 (Pool)

This $99 collection simply swaps out the inflatable pool for a $45 ice cream-inspired pool float and a matching beach ball that looks like a scoop. You’ll also get the pint toss game with a second beach ball and the ice cream truck-inspired pint cooler.

Courtesy of Minnidip x Jeni's

To celebrate the collaboration, Minnidip and Jeni’s will be holding an Instagram giveaway on National Ice Cream Day, aka Sunday, July 18, where one person will score all five of the products from the Minnidip x Jeni’s Pool Party In a Box collection as well as Jeni’s summer ice cream truck flavors. To enter, all you have to do is go to the @minnidip and @jenisicescreams Instagram accounts and like both of the posts announcing the giveaway on July 18. In the comments, tag five ice cream-loving friends, and you’re good to go. If you share the post on your Instagram, you’ll get a bonus entry and an extra chance to up the ante on your pool parties this summer.