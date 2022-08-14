Though summer may be coming to a close, you can still heat up the transition to fall with some spicy snacks in bold new flavors. Doritos dropped two new condiment-inspired flavors — Ketchup and Spicy Mustard — that’ll seriously switch up your usual go-to lineup of chips. Here’s where to buy Doritos’ Ketchup and Mustard flavors as you wrap up your barbecues and picnics this summer.

You’ve probably seen Doritos’ dropping new flavors this summer like Tangy Tamarind, which is a bold and fiery snack with a hint of citrus. Now, the brand is paying tribute to classic condiments with the nationwide release of Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Spicy Mustard, which were unveiled in an Instagram clip on Aug. 10 along with the caption, “We better start seeing some hotdogs with Doritos on them now that these are out on Snacks.com."

Though it’s the first time Doritos Ketchup will be sold in the United States, the flavor actually debuted in Canada in 2018 and became a surprise fan-favorite for its tangy and sweet balance. Now, the unexpected flavor has a new buddy that’s adding some extra heat: Doritos Spicy Mustard features the classic spicy taste of Doritos combined with a dash of mustard, inspired specifically by Chinese hot mustard.

If you’re ready to taste a condiment-inspired twist with Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Spicy Mustard, they are being sold for a limited time exclusively on Snacks.com and a 9.25-ounce bag costs $5.59. The chips are currently out of stock, so you’ll need to check back to get your hands on a bag when the flavors restock.

While you’re shopping for Doritos’ Ketchup and Mustard flavors, you’ll also want to check out the other chips available on on Snacks.com. There are plenty of fiery options that you can order, including Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nachos. BTW, you can get free shipping if you spend at least $15 on the website, so it’s a good idea to stock up on your favorites to have you all set for your end-of-summer snackin’.