I Am *Reeling* After Finding Out $TWINKcoin Twinkies Aren’t A Joke

It’s time to say bye-bye to Bitcoin, because a new cryptocurrency has officially entered the chat. On June 21, Hostess put its own spin on the crypto trend with $TWINKcoin, and despite a name that might make you think otherwise, it’s a real thing — but it’s not what you think. So, what is $TWINKcoin? The new Twinkie snack is about to be a valuable asset in your pantry.

If you’ve got questions, I don’t blame you. There’s a lot to unpack here, starting with the name. Despite its crypto-inspired moniker, $TWINKcoin isn’t actually a form of cryptocurrency. I can hear you letting out a huge sigh of relief. Instead, $TWINKcoin is a new limited-edition Twinkie treat that’s made to look like the round, golden coins that crypto is named after. While they don’t look Twinkie rolls you know and love, don’t worry — $TWINKcoin may have a new aesthetic, but the nostalgic bite features the same creamy filling, soft texture, and sweet flavor spongecake as the OG treat. Sounds like this is the only “coin” worth investing in, TBH.

Much like real crypto, the fun twist on the old classic won’t be around forever (sorry, I had to). Here’s where you can get yours before the $TWINKcoin craze comes to an end.

Courtesy of Hostess

Starting in late June 2022, you can pick up a pack of $TWINKcoin exclusively at Walmart while supplies last. You can expect to find each 10-pack of individually wrapped pastries for a suggested retail price of $3.49, and they’ll be available at locations nationwide. According to Walmart, you’ll also be able to score the tasty treats online, but if you want pick up a box in person, make sure to use the Store Finder on the Walmart website to find a location near you.

So, let’s review the facts: $TWINKcoin is delicious, dependable, and delectable. Even in its new form, $TWINKcoin is still the reliable Twinkie you know and love, and you don’t have to worry about it crashing and losing your investment, unless you’ve got a roommate who likes to raid your treats. I’ll take 10 shares, please (is that how crypto works?!).

There’s a new currency rising in value, and it has a seriously sweet return. The name might make you scratch your head, but at least the risks of investing in $TWINKcoin are way lower than actual cryptocurrency.