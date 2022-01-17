Tumblr Can't Stop Talking About Blorbo, So Here's The Deal With The New Meme

The internet is no stranger to making up its own language. You’ve probably scrolled through Twitter and TikTok before only to fine yourself scratching your head at the latest confusing slang. Of course, no app is better at coming up with its own language than Tumblr, and if you took a glance at the site right now, you might be wondering what is Blorbo? Tumblr’s latest meme is all about trolling fandoms, but there’s a lot more to it than just that. To truly understand what Blorbo means, we have to go all the way back to its origins.

Blorbo actually started as just an innocent post from Tumblr user thelustiestargonianmaid on Dec. 24. For those not too familiar with Tumblr, it’s typical for users to find posts that don’t necessarily relate to a certain TV show or fandom, but these stans will quickly find some sort of a relation to their fave fandom and flood the comments with tags relating to it. In thelustiestargonianmaid’s post, the user was mocking this trend by saying, “Bitches will be like ‘prev tags omg’ on my post and I check the preg [sic] tags and it’s like ‘blorbo from my shows.’” That “Blorbo from my shows” phrase seemed to really stick with Tumblr users as a way to make fun of people who constantly insert their favorite characters from TV shows into every possible discussion, and so Blorbo became the Tumblr meme of 2022.

It was from there that Tumblr users took the term “Blorbo from my shows” and ran with it, creating some hilarious memes featuring shows like The Real Housewives and That’s So Raven.

The word Blorbo is the latest in a string of the many nonsense words to come from Tumblr in recent years. Just last February, “eeby deeby” became a meme of its own after a Tumblr post went viral of an elevator going to "eeby deeby." The slang term eeby deeby went on to become a fun replacement for any strange destination, but really the popularity of eeby deeby could be attributed to how nonsensical it is.

Other interesting words like “plinko horse” and “glup shitto” have also become popular Tumblr terms that only those who are on the app often understand. It’s like an inside joke that once you get it, the memes become funnier and more LOL-worthy. In fact, many Tumblr users have taken this new language — which is kind of like an internet Simlish —and made their own memes out of it. You’d only understand these Tumblr posts if you’re up-to-date on your terms.

Even if you find the rest of Tumblr’s made up language to be a bit confusing, Blorbo is easy to understand if you’re stan of any fandom. For instance, if you have a favorite character from a show like Euphoria or Yellowjackets or you happen to have a bias for groups like BTS or TWICE, you have a “Blorbo from my shows.” That’s your favorite person, and you may find certain songs, quotes, or even just foodie pics will remind you of your Blorbo.

For instance, anytime you see a chocolate croissant, you may be reminded of your Blorbo Emily from Emily in Paris. The same may happen anytime “Umbrella” by Rihanna comes on the radio, and you’re reminded of your Blorbo Tom Holland and his iconic performance on Lip Sync Battle. That shows you have a Blorbo and you’d happily following them to eeby deeby and beyond.