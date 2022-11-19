It’s officially sweater weather, but don’t let that stop you from sipping on something chilly — especially if that iced out treat is a Peppermint Frosty from Wendy’s. The unique sensation of taking a cool sip on an even colder day is about to get festive layer of minty chill. On Nov. 15, Wendy’s ushered in a new Peppermint Frosty flavor, joining the classic Chocolate Frosty, and it’s here for a limited time. The brand’s new flavor is quite a departure from the OG, but in this Peppermint Frosty review, I’ll break it all down and let you know exactly what you can expect to taste.

The Chocolate Frosty has been around since 1969, and you probably already know exactly how many fries you can dip in the frozen treat before you have to dig in with a spoon or slurp it with a straw. Wendy’s latest flavor might not be a French fry’s best friend, but it might just be your new holiday staple. John Li, Wendy’s vice president of culinary innovation, hinted at the seasonal offering’s special something in a Nov. 10 press release. Li said the Peppermint Frosty is “the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint,” adding the every spoonful or sip is meant to “put you in the holiday spirit.”

As a big fan of minty flavors, I was excited about the new innovation. In fact, the Peppermint Frosty was my first introduction to Frosty treats themselves, so I was really in for a surprise.

Courtesy of Wendy's

Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty Review

Since this was my first foray in the Frosty life, I really didn’t know what to expect. Picking it up from the counter, the Peppermint Frosty looked pretty much like a milkshake. You can see the pink hue of the dessert in photos of the treat, but in person, the Pepto-Bismol-like color of the Peppermint Frosty was slightly off-putting. With a menu item as iconic as the Frosty, though, I was still excited to take my first sip. I was immediately hit with an overwhelming flavor of sweetness — a real sugar rush. It was hard to discern any other flavors.

Before I went back in, I made a note to pick up on any peppermint flavors, and it helped. Taking another sip, I definitely caught a hint of peppermint, but it wasn’t strong enough. It reminded me of an overly sweet candy cane. As a peppermint stan, I hoped for a little more standout mint flavor. According to Wendy’s nutritional information, the Peppermint Frosty is basically a classic Vanilla Frosty with Peppermint Syrup, which is made with pure cane sugar, water, and natural flavors. I’m not sure if more syrup would have given me the extra mint chill I was looking for, but it could be worth a try.

I can’t say the Peppermint Frosty will be a go-to holiday order for me all season long, but candy cane fans, this might just be the seasonal dessert for you.

If you hit up Wendy’s for your Peppermint Frosty anytime between Nov. 21 and Jan. 29, 2023, make sure to pick up a Frosty Tag for $2. It’ll entitle you to 365 days of free Jr. Frosty treats. Prices may vary by location, but you can generally expect to pay around $1.49 for a Jr. Frosty, so if you buy a key and get at least two Jr. Frosty treats, you’ll have already gotten your money’s worth. Plus, the funds go to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

With a new holiday flavor to discover and a chance to do a little good on your next fast food run, Wendy’s new Peppermint Frosty is at least worth a try before it leaves the seasonal menu. You never know, it could be the candy cane-inspired treat you never knew you needed.