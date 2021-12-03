Food
These seven peppermint mocha K-Cups for 2021 will upgrade your holiday brew.

7 Peppermint Mocha K-Cups To Upgrade Your Holiday Brew

There are even peppermint bark options — yum!

By Daffany Chan
Shutterstock

Peppermint mocha is back at all your favorites coffee shops, but you can also celebrate cozy season at home with these tasty peppermint mocha K-Cups.

kajakiki/E+/Getty Images
Starbucks Keurig K-Cup Peppermint Mocha
Target

This 22-count box of Peppermint Mocha K-Cups features the brand’s lightest roast and is a returning favorite. Expect balanced notes of chocolate and mint with each sip.

$18

