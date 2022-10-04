Snack Your Way Into Spooky Season With Nuggets Shaped Like Ghosts & Bats

Spooky season is set infiltrate every part of your daily routine, thanks to these new Halloween chicken nuggets shaped like icons of the holiday. If you’re a true Halloween fan, you probably spook-ified your house with decorations long before the clock struck midnight on Oct. 1. But if you want to go all in, you’re gonna have to make some room in your freezer before you enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win Tyson’s new Halloween nuggets. Get ready to pop on over to Instagram and use all the right hashtags for your shot a scoring a bag of the shapes.

Candy may get all the glory when it comes to Halloween, but there are so many eats deserving of a spot on your holiday menu. As soon as you see the perfectly themed shapes in Tyson’s new Spooky Nuggets, you’ll want to make sure they’re a part of your spread on Oct. 31 (or anytime during the month). Inspired by Halloween, you’ll find three Instagram-worthy shapes inside: a pumpkin, a ghost, and a bat. The specialty pack is made with 100% white meat chicken, and there’s no need to worry about the flavor, because despite the shapes indicating some questionable flavors, the Spooky Nuggets are prepared with same the Tyson chicken recipe you’re used to.

The new nuggets are sure to take your Halloween celebrations to the next level, but getting your hands on the stuff isn’t as easy as running out to the store. Instead, Tyson is giving away the Spooky Nuggets to more than 200 lucky fans for free, and here’s what you need to for a shot at winning a pack of the freaky and festive nuggs.

How To Get Tyson’s Halloween Nuggets:

Enter The Instagram Contest

To enter for your chance to win the Halloween-themed chicken nuggets, first you’ll need to follow the official Tyson Brand Instagram account before 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 14. Then, tag your bestie in the comments section of this post with the emoji that corresponds with the nugget shape you’re most excited to try, and don’t forget to include the hashtags #TysonSpookyNuggets and #Sweepstakes to make your entry count. Oh, and BTW, the sweepstakes only allows one entry per person, so give it your best shot.

From there, the company will select 250 winners at random on or around Oct. 20, so make sure to keep an eye on your email inbox and your DMs for any updates.

Courtesy of Tyson

Mail-In Entry

You can also throw your hat into the sweepstakes ring with a mail-in entry. You must hand-print your full name, mailing address, email address, phone number, and birthdate on a plain 3 inch x 5 inch piece of paper. Send your entry to: Realtime Media, Attn: Tyson Brand Halloween Sweepstakes Entry, 1001 Conshohocken State Road, Suite 2-130, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

There’s no purchase necessary, but your submission must postmarked by Oct. 14 and received by Oct. 19.Both forms of entry require you to be at least the age of majority in your state, which in most states is 18, so if you fit the bill, make sure to get yours in before Oct. 14.

Here’s hoping you have enough sauces on hand to go with all your Halloween nugget shapes if you’re one of the lucky winners.