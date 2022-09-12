It’s About To Be A Scary-Cute Spooky SZN With Target’s New Decorations

It might still be the early days of fall, but it’s never too soon to get in the spooky season spirit. If you’re looking for an excuse to start decking out your home with Halloween decorations, you’re in luck — Target’s Halloween decorations for 2022 dropped on Sunday, Sept. 11, and the spook-tacular lineup includes some scary-cute decor items that are sure to transform your home into your very own haunted mansion. Here’s what you need to know.

Get ready to take your love of Halloween to the next level, because Target’s latest lineup of Halloween decorations features hundreds (yes, hundreds) of items from brands like Hyde & EEK! Boutique, Threshold, Mondo Llama, and Spritz. The collection, which was released in-stores and online on Sunday, has everything you need to make your home festively ‘Gram-worthy, from ghostly party decorations and spooky arts and crafts supplies, to frighteningly fashionable throw pillows and blankets. There’s even a singing skeleton up for grabs, which is sure to rival the viral 12-foot skeleton for the title of spookiest Halloween decoration on the block.

With some many items to choose from, you might end up leaving Target with more than you planned. To make sure that doesn’t happen, here’s a quick rundown of some of the items from Target’s Halloween collection that are definitely worth checking out.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique

No one does Halloween better than Hide & EEK! Boutique. This year, there are literally hundreds of Hyde & EEK! Boutique products available at Target, including party decor, home decor, pumpkin craving essentials, and so much more. The best part is, prices start at just $2.50, so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank.

Animated Singing Skeleton

Standing at 20 inches tall, this animatronic skeleton is motion activated and will sing you a song whenever you walk by.

Mischievous Cat Halloween Decoration

Wave your hand in front of this black cat and watch as it shakes its head, lights up its eyes, and meows in frustration.

Ghost Mug

Don’t be scared about starting your day without a good scare this October when you have your trusty ghost mug around.

Pumpkin Sherpa Pillow

The $10 Pumpkin Sherpa Pillow from Hyde & EEK! Boutique makes for a great decoration, and an even better companion.

Animated Ghost Candy Serving Bowl

Not only do the the eyes light-up and change colors on this ghost candy serving bowl, but it also might cause a few jump scares with its spooky boos and creepy giggles.

Halloween Cauldron Serving Bowl

Serve up a helping of witch’s brew at your next party with this $10 Halloween Cauldron Serving Bowl from Hyde & EEK! Boutique.

Deluxe Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit

Gone are the days of scooping out your pumpkins with your hands, because this deluxe Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit comes with all the pumpkin carving essentials: a larger carver, medium carver, detailer, deluxe scoop, and a tray holder for easy storage.

Carvable Teal Pumpkin

Forget the mess with this pretty blue pumpkin you can carve and not have to worry about old pumpkin smell two weeks later.

Threshold

Starting at just $3, Threshold has over 50 Halloween goodies to choose from, like candles, tabletop decorations, greenery, and more.

Square Embroidered Pumpkin Pillow

Wooden Cheese Board

Deck out your house down to the very last detail with this coffin-shaped Wooden Cheese Board.

Lumbar Embroidered “BOO” Pillow

Spooky, but make it cute. This lumbar pillow from Threshold features an embroidered gothic “BOO” design over a neutral beige pillow, and four braided tassels on each corner.

Glass Pumpkin Candle

For $5, you can fill your house with the woody scent of pumpkin with this trendy brown Glass Pumpkin Candle.

Mondo Llama

With over 50 products to choose from, Mondo Llama is about to be your go-to for Halloween arts and crafts essentials.

Halloween Ceramic Ghost

You can paint designs or keep the all-white look for this 7-inch tall ceramic ghost that lights up to add a touch of spooky season when the sun goes down.

Wooden Jack-O-Lantern

This Wooden Jack-O-Lantern makes for a great arts and craft project, or can be used as a decoration on its own.

Halloween Ceramic Pumpkin

You can paint your 8-inch tall pumpkin with the paints (and) brush provided if you’re feeling creative this Halloween.

Halloween Paints

To make all your Mondo Llama decor shine, check out the multi-color paints with eight different eye-catching hues, including Halloween-perfect orange.

Spritz

You can’t have a Halloween party without some party supplies, and Spritz has all the Halloween-themed decorations you could possibly need.

Figural Mummy Mug

This adorable 12-ounce Mummy Mug is anything but scary.

Halloween Collection Dinner Plates

These Halloween Collection Dinner Plates from Spritz feature a charming black cat, jack-o-lantern, bat, and spider web design.

Halloween Icons Ballon Pack

Fill your house with these black, orange, purple, and eye ball-shaped balloons for $3.

Hanging Bats Paper Banner

Give your home a proper Halloween-themed makeover with these Hanging Bats Paper Banner garlands. Each pack comes with 3 bats, and you can scoop yours up for $3 per bag.

Whether you’re decorating for a Halloween party, or you just love the spooky season ~aesthetic~, you’ll want make sure a Target run is on your fall-tivities list.