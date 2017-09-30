Trump Tweets About San Juan Mayor Criticizing "Poor Leadership Ability" After Hurricanes

NFL players can breathe a sigh of relief. The president is shifting his Twitter anger from football to Puerto Rico, and lashing out hard at the island's government. Donald Trump tweeted about San Juan's mayor, Carmen Yulín Cruz, criticizing her for "poor leadership ability," and essentially blaming the local government for Puerto Rico's ongoing humanitarian crisis.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Cruz put out a desperate, public plea for Trump's help. She called the current state of Puerto Rico -- following the category 5 Hurricane Maria -- "something close to a genocide." Cruz said during a press conference,

We are dying here. I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out the logistics for a small island of 100 miles by 35 miles. So, mayday we are in trouble. So, Mr Trump, I am begging you to take charge and save lives. After all, that is one of the founding principles of the United States of … America. If not, the world will see how we are treated not as second-class citizens but as animals that can be disposed of. Enough is enough.

Trump seemed to take these comments personally. The president logged onto Twitter from his New Jersey golf club (where he is staying for the weekend) to lash out at Cruz, and blame her for the ongoing devastation that Puerto Rico is dealing with.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Shortly after, Cruz took to Twitter and simply reiterated that the current goal is to "save lives."

The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our "true colors". We cannot be distracted by anything else. pic.twitter.com/7PAINk19xM — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 30, 2017

There continues to be massive food, water and fuel shortages in Puerto Rico. As of Sept. 30, almost half the island's population was without drinking water, according to the U.S. Defense Department. Many are living without power, because the electric grid was damaged by the storm. Cruz noted that Puerto Rico could be without power for six to eight months, and that storm damaged 90 percent of the island's homes.

On Sept. 29, Cruz slammed Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke's comments that Puerto Rico's recovery was a "good news story." Duke explained that she was happy with the federal government's response to the catastrophic hurricane, pointing to a "limited amount of deaths."

Cruz told CNN that Hurricane Maria was not, in fact, a "good news story," but rather a "'people are dying' story." She said,

When you're drinking from a creek, it's not a good news story. When you don't have food for a baby, it's not a good news story. When you have to pull people down from buildings -- I'm sorry, that really upsets me and frustrates me. I would ask you (Duke) to come down here and visit the towns and then make a statement like that, because frankly, it is an irresponsible statement in contrast with the statements of support that I have been getting yesterday when I got that call from the White House. Dammit, this is not a good news story. This is a 'people are dying' story. It's a life-or-death story.

San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz: "There's a disconnect between what the plan says and what is really happening" https://t.co/2FL3khoaJa — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 30, 2017

Trump has been criticized for his response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, with many claiming that he rallied supplies, manpower and resources much more quickly for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. After Maria hit down on the island, it took several days for the president to respond publicly. When he did, he threw blame at Puerto Rico.

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

...It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

...owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

There's also been a discrepancy between the federal government recovery plan and the reality that Puerto Ricans are currently living. Cruz explained to CNN,

If you register for FEMA on the Internet, you're OK. Well, we don't have any Internet. We barely have phones. We don't have power anywhere... this is not standard operating procedure. Everything has just gone away so you have to improvise.

But if Trump should take one thing away from this?

“We're dying here,” Cruz said. “We truly are dying here. And I keep saying it, S.O.S. If anyone can hear us, if Mr. Trump can hear us, let's just get it over with and get the ball rolling.”