GoFundMe To Get Trump Off Twitter Is Going Viral, & Where Do We Sign Up

How many times have you logged onto Twitter, saw one of Donald Trump's tweets and promptly felt the need to crawl under the covers and/or take a long shower? Well, thankfully for all of our collective mental healths, there's now a GoFundMe to make Trump stop tweeting — and it's already gaining quite a bit of traction.

Last week, a fundraising page was launched by Valerie Plame Wilson, a former undercover CIA agent specializing in weapons of mass destruction who made headlines after being outed in 2003. The GoFundMe aims to raise the money necessary to buy Twitter, and then kick the president off the site. As of the evening of Aug. 23, the page has brought in more than $23,000 out of Wilson's $1 billon goal.

Should this noble effort not work out, Wilson explained that she's still going to keep fighting the good fight.

We'll explore options for buying a significant stake in the company and champion this proposal at the annual shareholder meeting. If that's impossible for any reason or if there is a surplus from this campaign, 100% of the balance of proceeds will be donated to Global Zero, a nonprofit organization leading the resistance to nuclear war.

She added that there's a real danger to Trump's often erratic, volatile tweets – including, most recently, his threat of war against North Korea.

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

Tweets like that should be taken seriously, Wilson wrote on her GoFundMe page, as they have the potential to affect the United States both at home and overseas. She wrote,

With a single tweet, he can damage international relationships and alliances, spread fake news like a virus, embolden white supremacists to march in the streets, or send stock markets crashing or soaring.

Donations, ranging from $5 to $5,000, have poured in.

The campaign has only been running for seven days, and for such a short period of time, the flurry of donations is incredibly impressive, albeit totally unsurprising. While $1 billion is definitely a lofty goal, the whole mission behind the GoFundMe page is just another reminder of how many times Trump has flirted with violence on social media – from tweeting a clip of CNN being beat up to threatening North Korea.

Many donors included some choice words for the president, both criticizing his Twitter account and his role in the White House altogether. One person wrote, "Even if this just raises awareness of how cancerous this man's "word salad" and hateful statements are? That's worth a few dollars IMO."

Another said that even though they didn't have a Twitter account, they "look[ed] forward to him not having one!!"

A third even made a hefty commitment. "If I win Powerball, I'll share the wealth!!!"

Twitter users also weighed in.

Some celebrated Wilson's move, and others criticizing her for clamping down on free speech.

Wow! So, you think the @POTUS ,who won by vote of US citizens , shouldn't have free speech in America? @realDonaldTrump @FoxNews @CNN — Liddy Bea (@LiddyBea) August 22, 2017

Here's hoping that Wilson's campaign succeeds, and we can finally Make Twitter Great Again.