Taco Bell's Inventive Friendsgiving Recipes Include Cinnabon Delights Candied Yams

The holiday season can be super stressful, especially when it comes to deciding what to have for your Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving meal. This year, you might want to consider turning to your neighborhood Taco Bell for some tasty Thanksgiving dishes that add a little bit of spice to traditional holiday recipes. If you’re a regular at Taco Bell, then you are no stranger to the Friendsgiving holiday recipes they’ve been releasing every year since 2013. And for all the T-Bell stans who are in Taco Bell Rewards’ FIRE! tier, you probably already received an email giving you more info on how to enter to win a free — yes, free — Friendsgiving Party Pack, which includes four different pre-made dishes that come in custom Taco Bell bakeware. (The four dishes this year include Cinnabon Delights Candied Yams, Rolls with HOT! Sauce Packet Butter, Green Bean Casserole Supreme, and Build Your Own Dessert Nachos.)

But just in case you’re not in the FIRE tier, T-Bell isn’t going to leave you hanging. Taco Bell shares the recipe for one of their main dishes each year, and you’re going to want to try this #TacoBellFriendsgiving recipe. The company has been at this for the past nine years, so we rounded up four Thanksgiving classic recipes with a Taco Bell twist. Impress your guests with Cinnabon Delights Candied Yams (this year’s recipe), plus recipes from years’ past — Crunchy Taco Shepard’s Pie, Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque, and Fire Tortilla Chip Crusted Chicken.

Taco Bell’s Cinnabon Delights® Candied Yams

Taco Bell

This year’s main dish from the 9th Annual Friendsgiving puts a totally different spin on sweet potato casserole. Two key ingredients that make this plate stand out are the Cinnabon Delights (duh!) and a smidge of Cayenne for an extra flavor. Make sure to time out enough prep time, because the sweet potatoes may need an hour to bake before topping them with those yummy Cinnabon Delights.

Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco Shepard’s Pie

Taco Bell

Now, before you put your apron on, you need to make a tiny pit stop at Taco Bell to pick up the key ingredients for this 2020 Friendsgiving recipe: two crunchy tacos (remove lettuce and cheese before baking) and four sauce packs of your choosing. Like any standard pie, it has a filling. This dish just calls for the tacos to be placed into the pie dish between all the potato goodness. Your guests will be in for a surprise when they cut into this plate to find two delicious tacos from T-Bell.

Taco Bell’s Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque

Taco Bell

Don’t let your Rolled Chicken Taco Party Pack go to waste with this smooth, creamy soup from Taco Bell’s 7th Annual Friendsgiving. Although this style of soup originated in France, T-Bell made its mark with this recipe that calls for a total of six Rolled Chicken Tacos, four of which will be chopped, blended, and mixed with the soup. The two remaining rolled tacos can be used as a side garnish or snack for the cook.

Taco Bell’s Fire Tortilla Chip Crusted Chicken

Taco Bell

Alright y’all, first thing first. Please make sure to brine the chicken for at least two hours when it comes to this 2018 Friendsgiving dish. While your chicken is brining, start preparing the Fire Tortilla Chip Brown Butter Crumble by putting the key ingredient of Taco Bell Fire Tortilla Chips in a food processor. Process until they are a course crumble, and then sprinkle on top of your chicken for the ultimate T-Bell experience.

With these four Taco Bell Friendsgiving dishes, you are just about set for Thanksgiving 2021, from the chicken and side dishes to the Cinnabon Delights-inspired dessert.