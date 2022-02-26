Here's What It'd Mean If Russia Is Banned From SWIFT Banking Amid Ukraine Conflict

After Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” and initiated the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, President Biden condemned his actions by announcing new sanctions against Russia that same day. The sanctions have been met with mixed reviews, especially because they did not include Russia’s removal from the SWIFT financial system. So what exactly is SWIFT banking, and why is it making Russian sanctions after the country’s Ukraine operation complicated? Here’s what you need to know.

If you didn’t know, international sanctions are political and economic decisions made by other countries or multilateral and regional organizations with the purpose of protecting national security interests, international law, and more. In a speech delivered from the White House, President Biden revealed the sanctions will be “new limitations on what can be exported to Russia. This is going to impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time.” Biden also called Putin actions as “the aggressor” as the reason why Russia will have to “bear the consequences.”

The sanctions target two large Russian banks called VTB and Sberbank, a few major Russian elites, and more, in an attempt to economically stunt the country. However, the choice to let Russia remain as part of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, left more than a few people scratching their heads, due to the even greater impact the removal could have on the country’s economy.

So why would kicking Russia out of SWIFT be such a massive play, and what could happen if these sanctions are eventually put in place? Let’s break it down.

What Is SWIFT Banking?

According to NBC News, SWIFT banking is a “cooperative of financial institutions” founded in 1973 that operates out of Belgium. SWIFT monitors over 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries and territories, and is overseen by the National Bank of Belgium, as well as other major banks, including the US Federal Reserve System, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and more.

But SWIFT isn’t your average bank — it actually acts as a “secure messaging system” by alerting banks when transactions are about to occur. In an interview with NPR, executive director of the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University Alexandra Vacroux explained that SWIFT’s job is not to “move the money,” but rather to move “the information about the money.”

SWIFT reportedly received an average of 42 million messages a day in 2021, according to Bloomberg.

What Will Happen If Russia Is Kicked Out Of SWIFT?

According to NBC News, removing Russia from SWIFT would cut the country off from “most international financial transactions.” Most notably, Russia would not be able to profit from oil and gas production, which makes up 40% of the country’s profits, and therefore the removal would come as both an immediate hit and long-term hit to the country’s economy.

NBC News claims kicking Russia out of SWIFT would be “one of the toughest financial steps they could take.”

Why Was SWIFT Left Out Of Biden’s Sanctions?

When asked by reporters why Russia will be allowed to remain a part of SWIFT, President Biden responded, “The sanctions we’ve imposed exceed SWIFT. The sanctions we’ve imposed exceed anything that’s ever been done. The sanctions we’ve imposed have generated 2/3 of the world joining us. They are profound sanctions.”

Though he was very adamant in his decision not to remove Russia from SWIFT, Biden also made it seem like the possibility of imposing even harsher economic sanctions wasn’t completely off the table just yet. “Let’s have a conversation in another month or so to see if [the sanctions] are working,” said Biden.