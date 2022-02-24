Here’s What You Can Do To Support People In Ukraine Right Now

For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he intends to invade Ukraine, and on Feb. 23, it happened: early on Thursday morning, local, time, Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine — a move that was followed by multiple reports of massive explosions around major cities, including in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. As of Feb. 24, many Ukrainians are fleeing the area. As the world watches this crisis unfold, people all over the globe are wondering how they can help. So, here are five ways to help Ukrainian civilians and refugees amid Russia’s invasion.

According to local reports, dozens of Ukrainian civilians have already been killed by Russian fire, and death tolls may only continue to escalate. Thousands of Ukrainians have reportedly fled the country, per The Guardian, and thousands more are internally displaced by the fighting. Photos and videos across social media showed people taking refuge in makeshift bomb shelters, as well as fleeing on foot, by mass transport, or by car.

“The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people of Ukraine, without provocations, without justification, without necessity,” U.S. President Joe Biden said during a Feb. 24 press conference. “[Putin] rejected every good faith effort the United States and our allies and partners made to address our mutual security concerns through dialogue to avoid needless conflict and avert human suffering.”

Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union as a colonized territory before gaining independence when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. For the 30 years since, Ukraine has been an independent nation. As it’s improved its relations with the United States and Western European nations, the threat of Russian invasion has only intensified. Now, Ukraine is in jeopardy of losing that independence. While it’s easy to lose hope in a crisis like this, there are a few things you can do to help Ukrainian people during these difficult circumstances.

Voices of Children SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images As a charitable foundation, Voices of Children is dedicated to helping children overcome the mental and emotional consequences of armed conflict. Their goal is to “give psychological and psychosocial support to children who suffered as a result of war operations.” To support their work in Ukraine, you can donate here.

United Help Ukraine United Help Ukraine is a volunteer-based organization committed to supporting Ukrainian citizens and refugees by distributing medical supplies, humanitarian aide, and more to those in need. To donate to support their work, you can click here.

The Kyiv Independent Founded by 30 journalists and editors who were fired by the Kyiv Post’s owner for defending editorial independence, the Kyiv Independent is one of Ukraine’s leading English-language news publications. Their small team has been working day and night to keep the world updated on the latest news from the ground, and it’s critical for them to continue operating during this crisis. To support their work, you can donate here.

Help Ukrainian Refugees Make A New Start Supported by the Women’s Federation For World Peace International, this fundraiser aims to help eastern Ukrainian families adapt to a normal life after being displaced by war. To support this project, you can donate here.