These Super Bowl Zoom Backgrounds Include The Weeknd’s Epic 2021 Halftime Show

Super Bowl Sunday is all about food, commercials, hanging out with friends, and tuning into the game if you’re so inclined. If you're hosting a virtual viewing party on Zoom or just looking to show off your team pride during your next video call, you can add a football-themed background that'll transport you to the field for the star-studded sporting event. From the star quarterbacks to scenes from last year's halftime show (remember the Weeknd in that maze?), here are 16 Super Bowl Zoom backgrounds that you can use for the big day.

To get started using Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll need to have a PC or Mac computer with Zoom version 4.6.0, or the Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with iPhone 8 or later and fifth generation iPad or later.

Once you've created an account and signed into Zoom, you can change your virtual background by heading to Settings and selecting the Virtual Background tab. You'll be able to use some of Zoom's backdrops or upload your own with a high-res image or video from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels. Here are some Super Bowl themed backgrounds to get you started.

1. Kendrick Lamar

You can get ready for Kendrick Lamar’s game day performance with this background, featuring a shot from the official Super Bowl 2022 Halftime trailer.

2. Joe Burrow

Support the Cincinnati Bengals with this Joe Burrow background featuring a picture of the quarterback in action.

3. Matt Stafford

Catch the Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matt Stafford as he makes a play using this background.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

You can show off you’re rooting for with this Cincinnati Bengals background, which features AFC 2021 Champions with players like Burrow, defensive tackle D. J. Reader, and defensive end Sam Hubbard.

5. Los Angeles

Of course, Super Bowl LVI is kicking off at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, known for its iconic beaches and palm trees.

6. J.Lo at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Get pumped for this year's Super Bowl halftime show with a throwback background featuring J. Lo's iconic performance at Super Bowl LIV.

7. 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with J. Lo and Shakira

J. Lo and Shakira gave an iconic performance at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. You can remember all the moves and songs with this background that includes the Pepsi halftime show logo.

8. Rob Gronkowski & Tom Brady’s 2021 Super Bowl Win

Get into the winning spirit with this background of Rob Gronkowski and newly retired Tom Brady leading the Buccaneers to victory during the 2021 Super Bowl.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

9. Football Players

Get your head in the game with this background, which captures the moment just before a play.

10. Football Field

Transport yourself to the football field with this background featuring some game action.

11. Football Player

This background features a colorful illustration of a football player in action.

12. Football in Flames

You can spice up your virtual celebration with this background, which has flames surrounding a football.

13. Cincinnati

The Bengals call Cincinnati, Ohio, home, and you can almost hear the “Who Dey?!” coming from the picture.

14. Viewing Party

Kick back on the couch with this background, which features a view of drinks, snacks, and the game. (It mind even remind you to refresh your own chip bowl!)

15. The Weeknd 2021 Super Bowl Performance

If you’re nostalgic for The Weeknd’s epic performance at the 2021 Super Bowl, you’ll want to add this musical background to your Zoom call.

16. Joe Burrow’s Diamond Chain

It was certainly an unforgettable moment when Joe Burrow confirmed his epic diamond chain was real after the Bengals’ AFC Championship victory in January 2022. You can show off the bling yourself with this background.

With a few sporty options to get in the game, choose your favorites and settle in for a night of snacks, sacks, and (hopefully) funny commercials.